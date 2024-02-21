The countdown is on: When what happens at Phillip Island

The first official practice session of the 2024 Superbike World Championship will take place on Friday at the Phillip Island Circuit. However, the format of the production-based championship has been changed and the clocks tick differently in Australia.

Only the Superbike and Supersport World Championships will be competing at the season opener in Down Under, so the first race weekend of the Australian Superbike series will take place as part of the supporting programme. The schedule for the production-based world championship is therefore clearly organised.

New this year is that the SSP category only has one practice session on Friday, followed by the Superpole. On Saturday, there will be a warm-up instead of qualifying before the first race takes place in the afternoon.

The time difference to Australia is ten hours, which is why all sessions take place when it is night or early morning in Europe. The two SSP races will start at 4.30am CET, while the main races in the top category will start at 6am.