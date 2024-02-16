All the info on the final SBK test at Phillip Island

The official Dorna test will take place before the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener on Phillip Island, where the final course will be set. The test schedule was changed at short notice due to dramatic events.

Immediately after the test in Portimão on 29/30 January, the 2024 World Superbike Championship teams packed their equipment in overseas crates for the season opener on Phillip Island (23-25 February). The official Dorna test will take place on the picturesque track on the Monday and Tuesday before (19/20 February). On day 1, the Supersport World Championship should test in the morning, the Superbike riders in the afternoon. On day 2, the other way round.

But on Thursday, the Superbike promoter announced a change to the original plan: Only the Supersport teams would now test on Monday, with the Superbike World Championship not taking to the track until Tuesday. As the track time remains the same, no negative effects on the preparation for the race weekend are expected.

According to our colleagues at GPOne, the reason for the change is of a geopolitical nature. The shortest connection to Australia by sea is through the Suez Canal. Due to the attacks by the Houthi rebels, the longer route via Africa was chosen, which is why some of the material will arrive late. It was possible to switch to air freight in some cases.

The Phillip Island test is no longer used to test new developments, but to fine-tune the components selected in Europe and to prepare for the first race weekend of the new season. Because the race track has been given a new asphalt surface, tyre wear will play a decisive role in the race.

It is now summer in Australia. Temperatures of around 21 degrees Celsius are forecast for next week with a light mix of clouds and sunshine. Stronger winds are expected on the race weekend.