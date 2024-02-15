Axel Bassani (Kawasaki): "Getting closer to Lowes"

When Axel Bassani moved to Motocorsa Ducati in the Superbike category after the 2020 Supersport World Championship, the Italian surprised everyone with consistent top 10 results and even a podium. He was even the best privateer in 2022 and 2023 and delivered his best season to date last year, finishing sixth in the World Championship. This earned him a contract for the 2024 Superbike World Championship with the Kawasaki works team, which was looking for a successor to Jonathan Rea, who had left for Yamaha.

However, the Ducati V4R and the Kawasaki ZX-10RR are fundamentally different motorbikes, and the changeover is a process for which the few days of testing in winter were not enough.



"It's actually not easy, because the motorbike is completely different to the Ducati. Step by step, test by test, I'm starting to feel comfortable," said Bassani, who wants to retain his carefree attitude. "Pressure is normal. As in previous years, I just want to do my best, so that's nothing new. I want to get my first win, but it won't be easy because the level is very high and all the riders are good. We'll see what happens, but if we keep working hard and believe in ourselves, we'll make it."

Initially, his experienced team-mate Alex Lowes will have to provide the highlights for Kawasaki.



"It's good to have a team-mate because you can exchange ideas and learn from him. That's a good thing, especially as your team-mate is always your first opponent," said Bassani at WorldSBK. "Bit by bit we are getting closer to him. We just have to try to have fun and follow a good path, which we will continue throughout the season."