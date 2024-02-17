Philipp Öttl (Yamaha): Will he make further progress?

Preparation for the 2024 Superbike World Championship was short for Philipp Öttl. Nevertheless, the Bavarian in the Yamaha Team GMT94 is confident for the season opener in Australia.

After Philipp Öttl had ridden a V4R for his first two Superbike seasons, the 27-year-old switched to Christophe Guyot's Superbike team and the R1 for 2024. Öttl is the first rider to make the switch from Ducati to Yamaha. Kawasaki newcomer Axel Bassani also shows that it is not easy to get used to an in-line four-cylinder motorbike.

What's more, the German only had his first test with GMT94 on 24/25 January in Jerez. Öttl had two more days on the race version on 29/30 January in Portimão. With just four days of testing under his belt, the Yamaha rider heads to Australia, where a final test and then the season opener will take place next week on Phillip Island.

Öttl wants to pick up where he left off last season. "The 2024 Superbike World Championship is very strong and every rider wants to make it into the top 10. And when I look back at my races towards the end of the season, when I consistently finished in the top ten, then of course I want to do the same this year with the Yamaha," emphasised the Bavarian. "But it's difficult to assess what realistic goals we can set ourselves. In any case, I already felt pretty good after two days on the bike and if we make further progress at the next test, we'll be ready for Australia."

At the start of the season, Öttl will have identical material to the other Yamaha riders.