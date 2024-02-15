Attention Öttl fans: Ticket promotion from GMT94 Yamaha

A ticket promotion from GMT94 Yamaha ends on Sunday. Phillip Öttl's Superbike team is offering particularly favourable tickets for the meeting at Magny-Cours and has other surprises planned.

Magny-Cours is GMT94's home race and the French racetrack is also easily accessible for superbike fans from southern Germany - it is only around 500 kilometres from Freiburg. The meeting at the Circuit de Nevers is a classic in the calendar of the production-based world championship and is always well attended.

When the 2024 Superbike World Championship makes a guest appearance in Magny-Cours from 6 to 8 September, team boss Christophe Guyot has come up with special activities - as he does every year. Members of the GMT94 fan club can purchase cheaper tickets (including paddock), including tickets for the L Grandstand Adelaide costing just €55 instead of €79, although this offer ends on Sunday 18 February!

There will also be competitions and, if you register in time, access to the GMT94 pit and Yamaha hospitality.

More information on the GMT94 website.