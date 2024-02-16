BMW patent: Movable winglets for more downforce

BMW has applied for another patent in the field of motorbike aerodynamics: Movable winglets that are always horizontal and therefore also have an effect when leaning.

All manufacturers active in road racing install side wings, known as winglets, on the fairings of their supersport motorbikes. These generate a downward force when riding straight ahead at speed, which reduces the lift of the front wheel and increases tyre grip. When leaning, when improved tyre grip would be most welcome, the effect of these winglets is far less.

BMW now proposes a surprisingly simple solution in the patent specification: A mechanism that always aligns the winglets horizontally, even when the motorbike is tilted in curves. The basic electronics for controlling such a mechanism are installed as standard on every top-of-the-range motorbike with the six-axis gyro sensor commonly used today to control traction control and cornering ABS. Onboard cameras that stabilise themselves horizontally are also tried and tested state of the art.

BMW does not specify how the winglets are moved in the patent specification. A mechanical system or electric servomotors are conceivable. Both solutions increase the weight and take up space.

Movable aerodynamically effective parts are prohibited on MotoGP bikes. The regulations also stipulate that these parts must not deform under wind pressure and define a procedure for measuring the rigidity of these parts at scrutineering.

This is of no concern to BMW, as the German manufacturer has left the MotoGP series to one side and is instead involved in the Superbike World Championship. The regulations for this near-series class are structured completely differently: Basically, everything that is installed on the motorbike homologated for this series is also permitted in racing.

The authors of the Superbike regulations even anticipated such a situation and stipulated that movable aerodynamic components are permitted if the production motorbike is equipped with them and that the standard mechanism with an identical range of movement must be used in racing.

At present, no manufacturer installs movable aerodynamic components on its supersport motorbikes. The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S presented in 2022 could be mentioned as a curiosity: On this touring motorbike, side flaps are extended from 70 km/h in touring riding mode, which are intended to offer the rider improved wind protection.