Michael van der Mark: "BMW needed a test team"

BMW is investing heavily in order to be successful in the Superbike World Championship. One instrument is the new test team, which ROKiT rider Michael van der Mark describes as an important building block.

BMW's successes since its factory return to the Superbike World Championship in 2019 are manageable, but there is a lot of confidence in the Bavarian camp for the upcoming season. Not only did newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu show outstanding performances in the winter tests, but the performance of the other BMW aces was also pleasing.

It is clear that the course set in 2023 is bearing fruit. One important aspect of this is the establishment of a test team, which has a strong line-up with Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith. The Frenchman in particular has a lot of experience as a developer and has already helped Suzuki's MotoGP project to success. As the 2014 Superbike World Champion (with Aprilia) and nine-time race winner, the Frenchman is also a proven expert on production-based motorbikes.

For Michael van der Mark, the test team is an important key to success. The Dutchman is Razgatlioglu's team-mate at ROKiT BMW.

"When you are trying out really important things, you mainly need a consistent test rider. I still expect the test team to make significant progress," said the 31-year-old in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We simply have too few test days, and at the same time BMW is pushing the pace enormously. That's why the structures have been changed. We have to make progress and test a lot of parts. This is not possible during the race weekends, so there was no way around a test team."

At the January tests in Jerez and Portimão, not only the riders of the equal works teams ROKiT and Bonovo action were on the track, but also the test team. No other manufacturer was so prominently visible on the track.