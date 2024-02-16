Just in time for the SBK season opener: New Honda homologated

A few days before the start of the 2024 Superbike World Championship, the FIM published an updated list of homologated motorbikes. The new Honda Fireblade received the FIM's blessing and what else was

Successful homologation is mandatory in order to be eligible to score points in a championship. The following applies to the Superbike World Championship: 125 motorbikes must be built at the time of homologation, 250 at the end of the first year and 500 after two years.

For Honda, achieving these numbers is not a hurdle. The new CBR1000RR-R has been added to the list of authorised motorbikes in both the standard and SP versions. The abbreviation SC82 suggests that the 2024 Fireblade is a continuation of the previous model, but according to Honda, the engine is completely new and the chassis has at least been heavily modified. The new Triple-R failed to impress in the winter tests.

Honda is the only manufacturer in the top category of the close-to-production world championship to have presented a new motorbike for homologation. There were more changes in the Supersport classes.

In the Supersport Next Generation, Honda launched new models of the CBR600RR - the PC40 in Asia and the PC69 in Europe due to different emissions standards. MV Agusta had the 2024 versions of the F3 800 and the Superveloce included and Triumph the new Street Triple 765 RS, which incidentally is still offered without a full fairing in series production.

The inclusion of the Yamaha R7 has the sole purpose of enabling the FIM to support the national federations in the use of this model. No homologation is required for the new Women's World Championship because standardised motorbikes are used.

In the Supersport World Championship 300, Kove Moto is bringing a new 321RR-S with an engine tuned up to 344 cc - there was a race kit with 364 cc for the 2023 model. Homologation is still pending here, as it is for the Kawasaki Ninja 400, whose homologation is being extended. However, the season does not start until 22 March in Barcelona. The Yamaha R3 with the abbreviation YZF-R3 320 was already successfully homologated in October last year.