Does the 2024 Superbike World Championship have an anti-Bautista rule?

The weight of the rider has been taken into account for the first time in the 2024 Superbike World Championship regulations. In fact, world champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) is the only rider affected by this. The Spaniard is furious.

Regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com are familiar with the complaints of Superbike riders such as Scott Redding, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea about Alvaro Bautista's low weight. The Ducati rider won an incredible 27 races last season alone, setting a record in the process. His speed and acceleration advantage with the Ducati V4R was obvious.

The FIM and Dorna also saw weight as a problem and responded with adapted regulations for 2024. An average weight of 80 kg was defined for a rider in full kit. Anyone weighing less than this must add 50 per cent of the difference as extra weight to the bike.

It is clear that the Spaniard is not happy with this rule. "I don't think the rule is fair. I already struggle a lot with this type of motorbike, but everyone accepts it, only I am against it," the 39-year-old repeated his complaint to crash.net. "It's not fair to add more weight. Ultimately, the rule is not made for me, but for the championship, but I am the only rider who has to add weight to the bike."

Bautista continued: "I am the only rider penalised by this rule. For me, it's not fair that when me and Ducati work hard and well, we are penalised for it. I understand that they want a competitive championship. But it would be better to help the other manufacturers or the other riders, as they have done in MotoGP with concessions. If my performance is too strong, why reduce it to equalise the championship? No! You have to help the others to match my performance. I'm angry because it's not fair."

However, the two-time world champion had other problems during the winter tests: since his neck injury on 1 November, things have changed. Nobody would have thought it possible that the Ducati rider would lose as much as 1.5 seconds on his Aruba team-mate Nicolò Bulega's best time at the Portimão test at the end of January! However, the 59-time race winner's frustration with the new regulations could also affect his motivation - positively or negatively.