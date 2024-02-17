Michael Rinaldi wants to let pressure bounce off him

After three years as a Ducati works rider, Michael Rinaldi switched to the Motocorsa customer team. If the Italian gets his mental problem under control, he could still be one of the best riders in the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

When everything is right, Michael Rinaldi can compete with the best superbike riders. However, this was rarely the case in the 2023 Superbike World Championship. In 36 races, the 28-year-old finished fifth in the world championship with one win and on the podium in nine - too few for a Ducati works rider. After three seasons with four victories and 16 top three results, he had to make way for Ducati Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega at Aruba.it.

Rinaldi signed with the Motocorsa customer team for the upcoming season and will ride a current Ducati V4R. Lorenzo Mauri's team proved with Axel Bassani that it has a powerful package - Bassani, who switched to Kawasaki, was the best privateer in 2022 and 2023.

Quite a few believe that Rinaldi will perform better with Motocorsa Ducati than in the official works team because he is less in the public eye as a privateer and has less pressure to succeed. The Italian is considered one of the best riders, but mentally sensitive.

"That's true. When I'm under pressure, I don't perform well," Rinaldi openly admitted to SPEEDWEEK.com. "But when I'm free in my head, I can show my true potential. That's a lesson I had to learn in the 2023 Superbike World Championship and something I have to chalk up to myself. What I want to change in the future is to take a more relaxed approach to race weekends. Just be more relaxed and not put myself under pressure. That's how I was able to improve my performance at the last four meetings of the 2023 season."

Rinaldi continued: "I've only just realised that I need this different approach. I have nothing to lose! The path I'm taking is the right one. You can fall, but then you have to get up and push even harder."