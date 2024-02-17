Michael vd Mark: How strong is BMW in SBK 2024?

BMW is confident going into the 2024 Superbike World Championship and ROKiT rider Michael van der Mark also wants to build on his previous results. The Dutchman talks about his state of health, Toprak and the M1000RRR.

After the winter tests, BMW seems to have caught up with the best motorbikes in the Superbike World Championship. Not only did newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu show fantastic speed, but his ROKiT team-mate Michael van der Mark also placed well up front at the January tests in Jerez and Portimão.

Although the Turk has an extreme riding style, his team-mates also benefit from his comments. "Toprak brings his talent to the table and that will benefit every other BMW rider," van der Mark is convinced. "With his skills, the bike rides in a different way. You can see how the bike reacts and can improve it further. He also brings a lot of experience from Yamaha and hopefully we can learn from him how to brake harder."

The 31-year-old from the cheese town of Gouda finished the winter tests in Jerez and Portimão in fifth place and all four BMW riders were in the top 10. "If you are realistic and look at the winter tests, the times are very close together and everyone is competitive," said the 2014 Supersport World Champion. "If you change just one small thing, it can have a huge impact on your position. Of course, I'm pleased that I was at the front during the tests - the lap times were also consistent. Basically, however, I think that the field has never been as equal as it will be this year. Hopefully we can still find something to keep us at the front."

After two difficult seasons with lengthy injuries, the Dutchman is approaching his normal physical form again. He has obviously been able to maintain his speed. "I'm fit again, maybe I've become a little wiser as a result - just a little bit," smiled the 31-year-old. "But I don't see any reason why I shouldn't be as fast as I used to be. The position of one leg has changed slightly, so I'm wearing special insoles."