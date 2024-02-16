Stress and puzzles: All SBK test action in one day

When the teams learnt on Thursday from promoter Dorna that there was a new schedule for the tests on Monday and Tuesday, some of them were already on their way to Australia. BMW managers Marc Bongers (Motorsport Director) and Christian Gonschor (Technical Director) flew from Munich via Doha on Friday morning at 8.40 a.m. with Qatar Airways (flight QR60). After a four-hour layover in Arabia, they travelled on to Melbourne, where they will arrive on Saturday evening Australian time (CET +10 hours).

Officially, Dorna speaks of "logistical problems". This can only relate to the delivery of tyres from sole supplier Pirelli, as all the teams' equipment has arrived safely in Australia.

That's why the plans have been changed: Only the Supersport riders will be on track on Monday and the Superbikes will only ride on Tuesday. There will be two sessions on both days, from 9.10am to 1.10pm and from 1.40pm to 5.40pm, so the riders in both classes will each have eight hours of testing time. The new schedule gives the Supersport World Championship riders 40 minutes of additional track time, while the overall time for the Superbike riders remains unchanged.

Unfortunately for the teams, the test time has been compressed into one day. Originally, they would have had two and a half hours between Sessions 1 and 2 on Monday and Tuesday to modify the bikes and analyse the data, plus the whole night from Monday to Tuesday. Now the two four-hour sessions are only interrupted by a half-hour break.

"In the first outings, we will concentrate purely on tyre wear, as Phillip Island has been freshly asphalted," said BMW Technical Director Gonschor at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com at Hamad International Airport in Doha. "We have all the classic technical issues sorted in the winter, we just have to focus on the track. In the past, it was an advantage for all teams that there were two days of testing so that they could devote the second day to race applications. Now everything is compressed into one day. I honestly can't tell you exactly what our test programme will look like, we'll know after the first 45 minutes on Tuesday. First of all, we need to understand the tyres, and based on that we will design our test procedure individually for each driver."

The teams were informed in advance by Pirelli which tyre types were available. However, it is unclear whether this list still corresponds to the facts. "Let's see which tyres we have and which ones we can drive," said Gonschor.

Regarding the new tarmac, the Bochum-born driver said: "We also have some BMWs driving around in the championships in Australia, and of course we have gathered information from them. Our competitors do the same. But these are stock bikes with less power and different riders, and some of the tyres are also different. So there is a tendency and you know a bit about the aggressive behaviour of the track. But we'll have to see how that plays out with our bike and the electronics at the end of the day."