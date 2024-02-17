Toprak Razgatlioglu: Nobody wanted to forbid him to do that

The way Toprak Razgatlioglu raced through a canyon for video recordings is not part of the usual pre-season preparation. "We can't forbid him from riding his motorbike," grinned BMW Technical Director Chris Gonschor.

At the beginning of February, Red Bull enthralled fans with a spectacular video of its sponsored racing drivers Toprak Razgatlioglu (Superbike World Championship) and Ayhancan Güven (DTM): the two daredevils raced together through the Karanlik Canyon in their home country of Turkey, popularly known as the "Dark Canyon".

This canyon is around 25 kilometres long, drops over a kilometre and narrows to a width of 10 to 15 metres at the bottom. In addition to the narrow lane, there is a steep drop of hundreds of metres in places. What Razgatlioglu, preferably on the rear wheel, on a BMW F 900 GS and Güven in a Skoda Fabia Rally Car performed was far from a ride. Red Bull captured the action in spectacular footage.

The scenes were not without danger, but nobody at BMW got a stomach ache. "Toprak knows exactly how he can, may and must behave on a motorbike," smiled Chris Gonschor, Technical Director of the two Superbike factory teams, when meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Like most racing riders, he is an instinctive rider and knows what he is doing. We don't have to give our riders instructions, no matter what their name is. A competitive athlete is of course forbidden to do one sport or another, footballers or motorcyclists should perhaps not go skiing in winter. But it is difficult to forbid a motorcyclist from riding a motorbike. You don't need to give instructions to a racing and stunt rider as experienced as Toprak. He knows what it's all about, has big goals and is looking forward to the season. The last thing he did was take the risk of injuring himself. Those who can, can."

Before the 2024 Superbike World Championship kicks off on the last weekend of February at Phillip Island in Australia, the final test will take place on the same track next Tuesday. There are high hopes at BMW that newcomer Razgatlioglu will finish in the top three in the overall standings for the first time since Marco Melandri in 2012.