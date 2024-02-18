Phillip Island: The full extent of the logistics fiasco

Because the tyres for the Superbike World Championship riders have not yet arrived in Australia, the test, which has been postponed to Tuesday, is also wobbly. Pirelli Race Director Giorgio Barbier describes the difficulties.

Last Thursday, the Supersport and Superbike World Championship teams were informed by promoter Dorna that the plan for the tests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday had been fundamentally changed. Instead of both classes taking to the track for two sessions each on both days, there will be a split: The Supersport riders will only ride on Monday, the Superbike aces on Tuesday.



The reason for this is that the tyres for the Superbikes have still not arrived in Australia!

While the teams' equipment is shipped to Australia by air freight, the tyres from sole supplier Pirelli are transported by sea, which is much cheaper.

The tyres for the season opener at the end of February were produced in October last year and left the Pirelli factory in Italy at the beginning of November. The container ship usually travels eastwards through the Mediterranean, takes the Suez Canal in Egypt and sails through the Red Sea. It then travels across the Indian Ocean to Australia.

It takes over three months to transport the tyres, which is a very generous time frame under normal circumstances.

"Something has happened this year that has never happened before," explained Pirelli Race Director Giorgio Barbier in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com in the paddock on Phillip Island. "The ship was on its way, but was stopped in Egypt. That was at the beginning of December, when it was not clear whether the ship would be able to sail through the Suez Canal or not. So it waited. In the end, it was decided that the ship would sail back through the Mediterranean and around the whole of Africa to Australia."

The Yemeni Houthi rebels, who are making the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden unsafe, are responsible for the logistics disaster. "70 per cent of container ships travel normally through the Suez Canal," says Barbier. "We get all the rubber for tyre production from Asia. It's currently four times as expensive as it was two months ago because of the transport costs. Some competitors have already had to stop production because they are not receiving raw materials from Asia. There are ships bobbing around in the Mediterranean waiting to be able to pass through the Suez Canal, provided they are escorted by a warship. They have to decide whether to wait or sail around Africa."

Dorna is responsible for all logistics in connection with the Superbike World Championship and, for reasons unknown, the Pirelli material is transported on two ships. "The first container contains all our equipment for fitting the tyres, as well as 400 supersport tyres. The other three containers with 3000 tyres are on another ship. In January, we were informed that the container with our tyre changers would not arrive in time for the race. So we sent a container with the same contents by air freight to Australia and it arrived. So we have our equipment and 400 supersport tyres. Then we were told that the second ship with the tyres would arrive on 13 February, last Tuesday. But nothing happened. On Thursday we were informed that the boat would arrive on Friday. Now the arrival has been fixed for Monday morning and the containers should be on the route from the harbour in Melbourne within four hours."

Barbier assumes that this deadline will be met. "We have no alternative," emphasises the Italian. "That's why I suggested that we do the Supersport test on Monday, so we have tyres and can prepare everything. Then at least half of the paddock will be ready. If we had to prepare everything for both classes on Monday night, it wouldn't be possible."

And what happens if the Superbike tyres don't arrive on Monday but on Tuesday? Could the test be postponed to Wednesday? "Gregorio Lavilla from Dorna is talking to the circuit organisers about this," said Barbier. "I'm assuming that it's not that easy because of the marshals, ambulances, etc. I don't know if it can all be postponed by a day so easily."