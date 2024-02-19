All-clear: SBK test on Phillip Island will take place

After a nerve-wracking few days, the Pirelli tyres for the Superbike World Championship riders have finally arrived at the race track in Australia. A total of eight hours of testing will take place on Phillip Island on Tuesday.

When the members of the SBK circus left the race track on Monday evening, nobody knew whether they would be able to race on Tuesday. The containers with a total of 3000 tyres had still not arrived from the port in Melbourne, the last information was that they would be delivered by 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The cargo had been at sea for over three months because the ship was unable to sail from Italy through the Suez Canal in Egypt due to the Huthi rebels in the Red Sea and had to take the long route to Australia bypassing the whole of Africa. In addition, there were further delays en route due to the weather, then the waiting time outside the harbour and customs clearance.



Promoter Dorna is responsible for all logistics.

Since 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Phillip Island is ten hours ahead of CET, the Pirelli employees have been fitting the black gold at full throttle so that the test can start on schedule at 9.10 a.m.



Two four-hour sessions are scheduled, from 9.10am to 1.10pm and from 1.40pm to 5.40pm. With the sun shining brightly, the temperature is expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius.