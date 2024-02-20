After highsider: Honda fears for Iker Lecuona (24)

Iker Lecuona's crash caused an interruption to the Phillip Island test and a shoulder injury for the Honda factory rider. His participation in the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener is questionable.

2024 is Iker Lecuona's third season in the Honda Racing Corporation's factory Superbike team and it starts with a setback for the 24-year-old. Not only is the new CBR1000RR-R not very competitive, but Lecuona crashed heavily at the dress rehearsal on the Phillip Island Circuit on Tuesday morning after just under three hours.

The Honda rider flew off his bike in a high arc in turn 11 and crashed hard onto his left shoulder. "We had fitted a new tyre and after making a few changes to the bike, the bike felt good, much better in fact," said Lecuona. "But then I suffered an unexpected and fast crash in which I badly injured my shoulder."

Lecuona did not take part in the second test session in the afternoon; he is wearing his arm in a sling. "On Thursday afternoon I will be examined again by the doctors at the medical centre to see if I am fit for the weekend," explained the Honda rider. "It's frustrating because I love this track, but I will follow the doctors' advice. I will do everything I can to improve my physical condition."

19th place, 1.9 seconds behind Lecuona, is irrelevant. The best Honda rider was his team-mate Xavier Vierge in 16th place, 1.5 seconds behind.