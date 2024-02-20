Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW): "The motorbike helps me"

Toprak Razgatlioglu's performance on the M1000RR is astonishing: In the Superbike test on Phillip Island on Tuesday, he was the fastest rider to beat the pole record by 0.719 seconds and was way ahead of all the other BMW riders.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha), Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW) battled for the best time in the final 12 minutes of the eight-hour Superbike test at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The battle ended in reverse order, with Toprak beating the pole record set by Tom Sykes (BMW) in 2020 by 0.719 seconds with a time of 1:28.511 minutes - and that on race tyres!

Even if you take into account that the new tarmac adds around a second, this performance is extremely impressive. If you look for the second-best BMW rider on the results list, you get stuck in 8th position: Scott Redding, 0.859 sec behind. Michael van der Mark (14th) and Garrett Gerloff (18th) are 1.2 and 1.8 seconds behind.

As only the hard race rear tyres SC0 and SC1 were available for the test, there is no confusion as to which tyres the riders set their best times on.

"The track doesn't suit my stop-and-go style, but we got off to a strong start," said Razgatlioglu, who was in his usual great mood, in a small group of journalists in Australia. "I didn't expect this position on this track. Our pace is very strong with the race tyre, but after 13 laps it's gone. I could imagine us making a stop in the race to change tyres. If we drive normally over the full distance, then the pace will be 1:31 min. If someone drives 1:30 min, he will have destroyed his tyres after twelve laps at the latest. It could be like three years ago, when the race only started three laps before the end and everyone was driving slowly before that. If that happens, it will be a lousy race that bores me. That's why I'm hoping for flag-to-flag over maybe 20 laps."

"The track has so much grip that I can hardly feel any difference between SC0 and SC1," added the 39-time race winner. "My only problem is sector 3, where my bike can't be steered in the roll phase in the corner. It was the same with the Yamaha in this sector, I don't understand it. On the positive side: I was able to quickly adapt to the bike, the BMW is easier to ride than the Yamaha. But it's also clear that the races are important, not the test. We won't really know where we stand until after the races. But my feeling is right. And the bike helps me in the last fast left-hand bend before the straight because it has more power. The fact that I always ride very aggressively doesn't help me here - so I try to ride more gently. My goal is the podium and I'm hoping for a win. It looks like I could fight for victory. But the rear tyre is a big problem here."