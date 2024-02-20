Warning from BMW: Tyres will not last the race!

After the winter tests, BMW is heading into the 2024 Superbike World Championship with confidence. However, there is uncertainty for the season opener on Phillip Island as to whether the tyres will survive the races. Will we see flag-to-flag racing?

At the official Dorna test on Tuesday this week, Toprak Razgatlioglu set a BMW best time with a magnificent lap of 1:28.511 minutes. The Turk also set some of the fastest times at the January tests in Jerez and Portimão, and the expectations of the many BMW fans for the season opener in Australia from 23rd to 25th February are correspondingly high.

However, Motorsport Director Marc Bongers is putting the brakes on the euphoria, as the Dutchman rightly points out that test results only allow limited conclusions to be drawn about race performance.



"The final results of the test day are still difficult to assess. The last few minutes of the test were like qualifying. But we were at the front the whole time. That was very pleasing," emphasised Bongers. "I believe that Michael, Scott and Garrett will also be further ahead in race trim than they are now in the test rankings. It's extremely difficult to make a prediction for the race because we definitely have problems with the tyres."

You have to know that: The fast Phillip Island Circuit is known for its aggressive handling of race tyres. In the past, races of the production-based world champions have often been shortened. What's more, the circuit was completely resurfaced in December.



"We simply can't get the tyres to last the race distance. It's not just us, but also our competitors," explained the BMW manager. "There will be talks with Pirelli over the next two days. I am not assuming the full race distance, there may even be a flag-to-flag race. As it is still open what will be decided, it is not possible to make any predictions yet. Because either it will be a very strategic race that goes easy on the tyres or it will be two consecutive sprint races."

In the end, however, the circumstances are the same for all manufacturers, teams and drivers. The chances of top results are definitely there for BMW!



"Overall, it is pleasing that this is the third test in a row in which we are right at the front. Our package is working and I expect strong results without making an exact prediction," smiled Bongers.