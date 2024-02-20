Andrea Iannone: Faster than in MotoGP qualifying

Although he has four years of forced retirement behind him, Andrea Iannone (Go Eleven Ducati) still has the speed of the best, as he proved with fourth place in the Superbike World Championship test on Phillip Island.

Andrea Iannone became the first Superbike rider to set a lap under 1:29.230 min at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. That is the pole record set by Tom Sykes on a BMW S1000RR in 2020.

After a four-year ban for doping, the Italian set a 1:29.080 min after just two hours on Tuesday morning, also thanks to the new tarmac. By the end of the eight-hour test, he had improved to 1:29.001 min with the hard race rear tyre. This is unofficial - records can only be set on race weekends - the fourth-fastest lap on Phillip Island, as Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW), Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) and Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) outpaced Iannone.

Amazingly, the Go-Eleven Ducati rider was over half a second faster than in his last MotoGP qualifying session at Phillip Island in 2019, when he clocked 1:29.581 minutes on the Aprilia and qualified eighth on the grid.

"I didn't expect to start at this level and I'm proud of it," he admitted to a small group of journalists in Australia. "I'm older - and faster. Being younger doesn't always mean being faster. I'm surprised and can't explain it."

However, the 34-year-old also identifies difficulties: "I'm slower on the soft rear tyre and the qualifying tyre than on normal race tyres, that's my big problem. In the sprint race we normally drive with the soft tyre and in qualifying I have to get a grid position at the front. On the positive side, I was more or less always in the top three at the tests in Jerez, Portimao and here with the race tyre."

This gives Iannone hope for the season opener next weekend, as neither the soft SCX rear tyre nor the super-soft SCQ will be available in Australia due to the track characteristics and the new aggressive asphalt from Pirelli.

Iannone does not share BMW's concerns that the rear tyres will not last the race distance: "18 or 19 laps are no problem."

When Team Go Eleven Ducati signed Iannone last summer, there was deliberate understatement due to his long break from racing, with talk of points finishes. SPEEDWEEK.com asked whether expectations had changed after the good performances in winter testing. "First we have the first race, then we'll know where we stand," grinned the 13-time GP winner. "When a rider feels good, he wants to improve - that's normal. I want to improve and ride at the front, that's my focus, that's our goal. But we are only at the beginning. The tyres are the biggest problem for me. And you need a completely different riding style for a superbike than in MotoGP. A superbike is a racing machine, but the riding style required is closer to that of the Moto2 class. In MotoGP you only steer with the rear wheel, with the Superbike you use both wheels."