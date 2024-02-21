Bautista agrees with BMW: "Aggressive, uncontrollable"

Superbike world champion Alvaro Bautista was inconspicuous during the winter tests, with others making the headlines. Nevertheless, his rivals have him on their radar for the season opener at Phillip Island this weekend.

Alvaro Bautista suffered a neck injury in his crash during the Superbike tests on 1st November in Jerez, the discs between the C5, C6 and C7 vertebrae had shifted in the hard impact. An operation was not necessary and the Spaniard tried to recover with rest and physiotherapy.

During the tests in Jerez and Portimao at the end of January, he realised that although he was feeling better every day, his body still had to get used to the stresses and strains of riding the Panigale V4R again.

Bautista completed his test programme, but others made the headlines. It was the same picture at the only test day on Phillip Island on Tuesday: While Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW), Nicolo Bulega (Ducati), Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) and Andrea Iannone (Ducati) set off fireworks and fought it out for the golden pineapple for the best test time, Bautista finished seventh, 0.767 sec behind.

As Pirelli does not provide soft tyres in Australia, all the riders were on the same hard race tyres. However, while some went on the hunt for times with new tyres, others preferred to tinker with the set-up of their machines.

"The new tarmac offers so much grip that turning the bike in the corners is difficult," Alvaro told a small group of journalists about the changed conditions at Phillip Island. "At the same time, the bike reacts very aggressively when the grip is lost. That's why we saw a disproportionate number of highsiders. I'm not very happy with the new tarmac, because although it offers a lot of grip, it suddenly breaks off in the corners and you can't control it. I suspect this is because the tyres overheat in certain situations. With lap times over a second faster than in the past, I'm not sure if the tyres will last the normal race distance."

Bautista echoes the sentiments of the BMW managers, although the 39-year-old with the jockey figure is regarded as a tyre whisperer and is one of the favourites for all opponents. "Before the new asphalt with less grip, it was easier for me," he said. "I could control how much the rear wheel spun and how much turning I wanted by adjusting the throttle grip. If I can't use a spinning rear wheel in the roll phase to initiate the tilting movement of the bike, then it makes it difficult for me because the bike is constantly pushing outwards. I don't have the feeling that I've lost an advantage because of this. But it's clear that I can't ride like I did in the past."

Physically, the 59-time race winner feels good after the test, "for the first time I was able to ride without pain. I was able to concentrate on riding and give my team detailed information about the bike. In Portimao we went in the wrong direction with the set-up. Here I started with a bike that I know very well and we tried to adapt it to the track."

While the outstanding performances of his team-mate Nicolo Bulega come as no surprise to Bautista ("he is very talented, I expect him to be at the front"), the situation is different with Andrea Iannone: "After many years without racing, nobody knew what to expect from him. He was very fast in the past and still has the same level. His pace is very good, let's see how it looks on a race weekend."