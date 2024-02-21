Razgatlioglu's driving style: When a blessing becomes a curse

Tom Sykes and Chaz Davies were the measure of all things on the brakes during their time in the Superbike World Championship, Toprak Razgatlioglu has elevated this skill to new heights.

"Until now, I was the strongest on the brakes at BMW," Scott Redding told SPEEDWEEK.com during winter testing. "I said that was the limit because it was my limit. That's why I was very excited when Toprak joined us. I wanted to see how he would tackle it. Many people said he wouldn't be able to decelerate the bike as he had done so far. I replied that he would manage it somehow. Because his way of braking is natural for him. He rides like that on his first lap on the track, it's completely normal for him. He has raised the bar."

Razgatlioglu is almost invincible on tracks with hard braking points because he can fully utilise his strengths there. The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is fast and flowing, there are only two corners before which the riders have to hit the brakes hard.

Despite this, Toprak set the fastest time in Tuesday's test with the BMW M1000RR and remained 0.719 seconds under the pole record set by Sykes (BMW, 1:29.230 min) in 2020. The fact that the improvement is so significant is primarily due to the new tarmac.

However, Razgatlioglu's riding style also has disadvantages and has a negative impact on the durability of the tyres - a key factor for success on Phillip Island. "Bulega and Locatelli are very fast and ride very calmly," says the 39-time race winner about the second and third fastest riders in the test. "Locatelli already rode very well here last year, better than me. Because he rides so calmly, his bike works well. I can't ride calmly, I always ride a bit aggressively, that's my style. This also means that I struggle with the turning of the bike. The turning of the Yamaha is normally very good, but that wasn't the case for me. It's the same with the BMW. I'm trying to work on myself and adapt my style for this weekend. Hopefully it will work out for me."