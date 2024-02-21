Australia: Kawasaki in favour of full race distance

After the Phillip Island test, Kawasaki feels well positioned for the first meeting of the 2024 Superbike World Championship - provided the races are not shortened or a pit stop to change tyres is made mandatory.

A new era begins for Kawasaki in 2024 - the first season without six-time world champion Jonathan Rea, who even in his worst year with the green team - we're talking 2023 - managed one win and 18 podiums. The role of team leader is now held by Alex Lowes, who only managed one podium finish last year.

Nevertheless, the Englishman has fond memories of the Phillip Island Circuit. He took his only Kawasaki victory here in 2020. At the pre-season test on Tuesday, the 33-year-old consistently prepared for the upcoming season opener and tuned his ZX-10RR for the full race distance, which was Kawasaki's focus at all winter tests. Lowes set the fifth-best lap time of 1:29.211 minutes during the one-day test.

"The test was good. The new surface is really fast, so it feels like a different track," said Lowes. "We've been working really hard to make the used tyres durable and it will be interesting to see what the organisers do. For me the tyres were fine, even after 18-19 laps. But some people have problems after six or seven laps. I used the SC2 on the front and tried to get the bike running well over the longer distance."

The test saw an unusually high number of highsiders, which World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) attributed to the tyres overheating. For Lowes, it would be a setback if the races are shortened or a tyre change is mandatory.

"So if we have a pit stop, some of our work will no longer be relevant," grumbled the Kawasaki rider. "The bike felt good on the track and it has so much grip that you have your elbow on the ground in every corner. I estimate that it is about 1.5 seconds faster per lap than in the past. The lap times of 15 drivers are extremely close together. If we have a shorter race, the guys with a lot of power and more top speed won't have to pay as much attention to their tyres. We'll wait and see."

Chief technician Pere Riba agrees with Lowes. "Maybe the decision will be made to do a flag-to-flag race. A race over 22 laps or ten laps is a big difference in terms of set-up," said the Spaniard. "But our test was very positive. Alex was very strong and he didn't make any mistakes. He is happy with the bike, competitive and consistent on race tyres."