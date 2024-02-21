BMW still has two aces up its sleeve for Phillip Island

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
BMW

BMW's hopes for the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener on Phillip Island rest on Toprak Razgatlioglu, but his brand colleagues Michael vd Mark and Garrett Gerloff should not be underestimated either.

At BMW, Toprak Razgatlioglu stood out with the best time at the Phillip Island test, while Scott Redding (8th) also shone with a competitive lap time. In contrast, Michael van der Mark (14th) and Garrett Gerloff (18th), who usually have their strengths in race trim, were seemingly weak.

The Phillip Island Circuit was resurfaced in December. The surface layer offers a lot of grip, but puts a lot of strain on the tyres. Many riders complained about early tyre wear. Razgatlioglu also said that the rear tyre was destroyed after ten laps. Riders like van der Mark and Gerloff, who take better care of their tyres, will have an advantage if there is no flag-to-flag race.

The Dutchman has had two difficult Superbike seasons with serious and lengthy injuries. If the 2014 Supersport World Champion is spared any further setbacks in the 2024 Superbike World Championship, he will be a strong contender, including for the season opener. After all, he took two podium finishes in 2016, which was already difficult back then with Honda.

"The new surface offers a lot of grip and we also feel that the bike has improved significantly. Our main focus was on working on the base of the bike, which is very good," said the ROKiT rider about the test. "And then on Phillip Island it's all about the service life of the tyres. So we tried to find a solution to make the tyre more durable. It's not easy, but we are working on it. At the end of the day I tried to attack for a fast time, but I had a red flag on my lap. The final position in the standings is not where we want to be - but we were on a good lap. So I'm looking forward to the race weekend. I think we are pretty strong. As I said, it's about managing the tyres and that's what we need to do."

Gerloff was the best BMW rider in the overall standings in the 2023 Superbike World Championship. In the second half of the season, the US-American showed some remarkable catch-ups in the final third of the race. The Bonovo action rider was undervalued at the test.

"We had some technical problems that cost us a lot of time and we weren't able to carry out the test as we had planned. It's frustrating when you have to sit in the pits while the others are doing their laps," moaned the 28-year-old. "Now we have a few more days to work and prepare and then we are ready to start the season. We've seen that the M1000RR can be fast here and that makes me confident that we can come back stronger on Friday when we open the weekend with FP1."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Phillip Island, 20 February
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) BMW 1:28,511 min
2. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:28,585 + 0.074 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:28,835 + 0,324
4. Andrea Iannone (I) Ducati 1:29,001 + 0,490
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:29,211 + 0,700
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:29,213 + 0,702
7. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:29,278 + 0,767
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:29,370 + 0,859
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:29,399 + 0,888
10. Axel Bassani (I) Kawasaki 1:29,406 + 0,895
11. Sam Lowes (GB) Ducati 1:29,432 + 0,921
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:29,468 + 0,957
13. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:29,648 + 1,137
14. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:29,716 + 1,205
15. Jonathan Rea (GB) Yamaha 1:29,966 + 1,455
16. Xavi Vierge (E) Honda 1:29,977 + 1,466
17. Philipp Öttl (D) Yamaha 1:29,986 + 1,475
18. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:30,381 + 1,870
19. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:30,468 + 1,957
20. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:30,559 + 2,048
21. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:31,029 + 2,518
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:31,580 + 3,069
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 1:32,088 + 3,577