Too dangerous? Tyre changes are mandatory

Even before the tests on Monday and Tuesday on Phillip Island, there was discussion as to whether it would be possible to complete the full race distance with the existing rear tyres from sole supplier Pirelli.

From the outset, BMW advocated shortened Superbike races or a mandatory pit stop with tyre change. However, Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) and Andrea Iannone (Ducati), who were very fast in the test, dismissed any concerns.



In the history of the Superbike World Championship on Phillip Island, there has only ever been one race with a mandatory pit stop, and that was the second round in 2018. It was also always ridden over the full distance.



The situation is different in the Supersport class, where races have been shortened several times or a tyre change has been mandatory.



Difficult for Pirelli: The tyres for the world championship opener in Australia were sent on their journey by container ship at the beginning of November, but the race track was freshly asphalted in December and has had a significantly higher grip level since then. In order to be able to react to the current conditions, around 3000 additional tyres with a correspondingly adapted specification would have had to be sent by expensive air freight from Italy to Down Under.



This was not done.



It was therefore decided on Thursday that, in order to "ensure the safety of all participants", the rear tyres may not be used for more than eleven laps in the Superbike class and ten in the Supersport category.



In addition, promoter Dorna, the FIM and those responsible for the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit have agreed to impose a pit stop with tyre change in all races except for the Superbike-Superpole race. In addition, the two Superbike main races will be shortened to 20 laps and each rider in both classes will receive two additional sets of tyres.



"The track organisers have done an excellent job with the new asphalt," said SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla. "While there is more and more rubber wear on the track, the conditions are changing, which brings some challenges. We have carefully assessed the situation after the two days of testing. The conditions have improved, but it may not be enough, especially given the demanding and fast nature of this circuit. In such circumstances, we have to choose the safest option."