Alvaro Bautista has changed his mind overnight

After the test, Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista criticised the new tarmac at Phillip Island and did not rule out a pit stop in the races. On Thursday he said the opposite.

"The new tarmac offers so much grip that turning the bike in the corners is difficult," said Alvaro Bautista after Tuesday's test. "At the same time, the motorbike reacts very aggressively when the grip is lost. That's why we saw a disproportionate number of highsiders. I'm not very happy with the new tarmac, because although it offers a lot of grip, it suddenly breaks off in the corners and you can't control it. I suspect this is because the tyres overheat in certain situations. With lap times over a second faster than in the past, I'm not sure if the tyres will last the normal race distance."

It was also because of his comments that a decision was made on Thursday: The two Superbike main races will be shortened from 22 to 20 laps and between laps 9 and 11 the riders will have to come into the pits to change tyres.

When this became official, Bautista suddenly sounded completely different. "If it's for safety reasons, then it's okay," he said. However, he immediately added: "We could do 20 laps in a row in the race, but for some riders it would be difficult to finish with the lap times from the test. You can also drive slower to protect the tyres and be on the safe side. For me, it all depends on how you work. Instead of 1:29 min low, you have to ride 1:30 or 1:31 min. If someone's rear tyre breaks after ten laps, then they have to change the way they work. If a race lasts 20 laps, then it lasts 20 laps. I prefer to drive 20 laps. If that causes problems for the other drivers, then that's up to them. Then they just have to drive slower. I worked hard in testing to be able to do 20 laps. I have good pace and good rear tyre life. But of course it's easier to say it's not safe and we're only doing half races."

The otherwise always level-headed three-time world champion also complained that there were not enough rear tyres from Pirelli for him to train properly.

"If more than ten laps in the race are not safe, then I can't do 20 laps in practice," said the 59-time race winner. "To be able to work properly, we need more than two additional rear tyres. Otherwise I'll do ten laps in FP1 and then stay in the pits."

He said this without having done the maths beforehand. This is because the drivers actually have two more rear tyres over the entire race weekend than they need in free practice, qualifying, warm-up and the races. They can use these tyres, for example, if the race is stopped and restarted.