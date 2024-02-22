Dominique Aegerter: Subdued expectations after virus

For Dominique Aegerter, last Tuesday's official test at the picturesque Phillip Island circuit was the first indicator of his physical condition. The 33-year-old and his crew from the Italian GYTR GRT Yamaha team completed a mammoth programme, as the main aim was to get a feel for the race bike and regain speed. Aegerter mastered these tasks with flying colours and hopes to complete the first race weekend at the same level.

The distance for the two main races has been shortened from the original 22 to 20 laps. In addition, a pit stop for a tyre change is mandatory. This must take place between the ninth and eleventh laps.

"I have to admit that I'm not 100 per cent prepared for the first race," admitted Aegerter. "Above all, the missed test days are making themselves felt, but my body also still feels a little drained after the 98 laps on Tuesday. Hopefully the weather will remain stable so that we don't have to accept any further losses in track time. I need more laps to get used to the bike again. I hope that we can make a step forward on Friday, because at the moment we are just over a second behind the fastest in the test. If we can fight for a top ten finish, that would be a good way to start the season. After that, I'm looking forward to more test days in Barcelona in the week before the race there. But before that, I want to enjoy the weekend here and, if possible, get my name on the results sheets with a good haul of points. My personal goal is to finish all three races."