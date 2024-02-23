Breaking the rules: Pirelli race boss calms the waters

After the tests on Monday and Tuesday at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, it was decided between promoter Dorna, the FIM, Pirelli and the track officials to "ensure the safety of all participants" that the rear tyres may not be used for more than eleven laps in the Superbike World Championship and ten in the Supersport World Championship due to the new asphalt.

As a result, we will see a mandatory pit stop in all races except the Superbike Superpole race, during which the riders will have to have a different rear wheel with a fresh tyre fitted. In addition, the two Superbike main races will be shortened from 22 to 20 laps.

These decisions are not the only deviation from the normal procedure in Australia.



Paragraph 2.5.7 (d) of the regulations states that Pirelli must offer at least two options of six tyres each for the front and rear tyres. At Phillip Island, there will be no such option and only one type of rear tyre will be available for all riders for the practice sessions and races. Some team bosses are not happy about this and point out that it is not in line with the regulations and that the whole weekend would be run under illegal conditions.

Pirelli Race Director Giorgio Barbier tried to calm the waves in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We've been racing on the same specification at Phillip Island for three years," said the Italian. "We have tried different solutions time and again, but they have never worked. With the findings from last year's tarmac in mind, why should we have thought about bringing in a new specification that wouldn't work on the new tarmac anyway? So we said to ourselves that we would use our standard tyre for here and see how it works. Based on that, we can react for the future."



"Phillip Island is always difficult," says Barbier. "The last time they had fresh tarmac here, they could only do ten laps in the MotoGP World Championship and there was a pit stop. How can I assume that I can design a better tyre than them? We didn't bring the SC2 or SC3 because it has never worked here."



The fact remains that this approach is not in line with the regulations. "This rule exists to give the drivers a choice between two options that work," said the Pirelli race director. "If I know that I don't have a second specification that works, then I prefer to bring a larger number of tyres that work. I could also complain about the fact that the race track was freshly tarmaced just before the event. It was the same in Mandalika and in Argentina a few years ago. We didn't know what to expect here. Why should we have brought hundreds of tyres that didn't work?"