Phillip Island, FP2: Rain, geese and a record

The second practice session of the 2024 World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island got off to a slow start and ended with a record time from Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes. The world championship favourites were not among the front runners. Philipp Öttl (Yamaha) in the top 10.

When the second practice session of the 2024 World Superbike Championship began on Phillip Island, the riders made no attempt to get on their bikes. This was because it had rained earlier at the end of the Superpole of the Supersport World Championship, there was a gusty wind and it kept drizzling. Overall, the weather was not very inviting.

Only Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) went out onto the track for an inspection lap in the first few minutes. After ten minutes, Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) and Philipp Öttl (Yamaha) followed the example of the Northern Irishman, but they also headed back to the pit lane after one lap. And when Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) tried to make an attempt after 14 minutes, red flags were waved - geese had made themselves comfortable on the track and had to be scared away.

But the interruption did the track good. With 27 minutes left on the clock, Michael Rinaldi completed the first full lap in 1:30.145 minutes, followed by a 1:29.670 minutes. That was the starting signal for all the other drivers.

For the assessment: Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) had set the fastest lap at the test on Tuesday with 1:28.511 min, in FP1 Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) set the best time with 1:29.167 min. The track record set by Tom Sykes (BMW, 1:29.230 min) in 2020 has therefore already been beaten.

With 18 minutes left, Locatelli had taken the lead with a 1:29.660 min and only Rea and Bautista had not yet completed a timed lap.

Ten minutes before the end of the second practice session, Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes set a new best time of 1'29.042. The Englishman led by 0.3 seconds ahead of Superbike rookie Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) and 0.5 seconds ahead of Locatelli. The top nine were within a second of each other, with Philipp Öttl in 10th place 1.1 seconds behind and Bautista in 14th.

With 6 minutes to go, Rea also recorded a lap time. However, his 1'30.948 min was only good enough for 15th place.

Lowes' best time stood. Bulega finished his first day of practice in the Superbike category in second place, just 0.059 seconds behind, with Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) in third.

The best BMW rider was not Toprak Razgatlioglu, but his ROKiT team-mate Michael van der Mark in fourth position. The Turk was 0.365 seconds behind in ninth, with Bautista in 12th and Rea 16th.

Sam Lowes and his Ducati team Marc VDS made a strong debut in fifth place, as did Andrea Iannone (Go Eleven Ducati) in sixth.

Philipp Öttl (GMT94 Yamaha), who finished 0.472 seconds behind in 10th place, was on the up. Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha), who suffered from a training deficit, finished 13th.

With the exception of Locatelli (11th) and Scott Redding (18th/BMW), all riders improved on their morning times.


Combined times Superbike World Championship Phillip Island, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:29.042 min
2. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 1:29,101 + 0.059 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:29,197 + 0,155
4. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:29,237 + 0,195
5. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:29,264 + 0,222
6. Sam Lowes (GB) Ducati 1:29,292 + 0,250
7. Andrea Iannone (I) Ducati 1:29,323 + 0,281
8. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:29,343 + 0,301
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:29,349 + 0,307
10. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) BMW 1:29,407 + 0,365
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Yamaha 1:29,514 + 0,472
12. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:29,572 + 0,530
13. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:29,623 + 0,581
14. Xavi Vierge (E) Honda 1:29,815 + 0,773
15. Axel Bassani (I) Kawasaki 1:30,085 + 1,043
16. Jonathan Rea (GB) Yamaha 1:30,097 + 1,055
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:30,753 + 1,711
18. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:30,896 + 1,854
19. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:31,231 + 2,189
20. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:31,315 + 2,273
21. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:31,341 + 2,299
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 1:31,863 + 2,821
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 1:32,649 + 3,607
