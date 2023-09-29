Sidecar Festival: Sidecar racing at its best

From 7 to 8 October, sidecar racing fans will get their money's worth at the Sidecar Festival in Oschersleben, including the IDM Sidecar finals and two rounds of the Sidecar World Championship.

Ten of 14 battles have already been fought in the sidecar world championship and with the British-French duo Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément and the British brothers Ben and Tom Birchall, two teams have been able to clearly pull away from the rest of the field. Only nine points separate the two title contenders. In Oschersleben, their aim is to secure an optimum starting position for the finale in Estoril (28 - 29 October).

Behind the superior Ellis/Clément and Birchall/Birchall, three sidecar crews are within just one point. Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood still have a narrow lead, but the British-French pairing Harrison Payne/Kevin Rousseau from Team Steinhausen Racing, who won the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, as well as their British compatriots Sam and Tom Christie are lurking for their chance.

Apart from a few highlights, the season is not going to plan for the British Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes, the Finn Pekka Päivärinta and his Dutch co-driver Ilse de Haas as well as the Dutch-German duo Bennie Streuer/Kevin Kölsch. The three Bonovo action teams, who are ranked 7th to 9th in the World Championship, want to prove on the 3.667 kilometre track that they have been beaten below their value so far.

In the IDM Sidecar, the final round of the championship is coming up in the Magdeburger Börde. Before the last two rounds, Frenchmen Ted and Vincent Peugeot lead the standings ahead of German Lennard Göttlich (Bonovo action Junior Team), who has Uwe Neubert in the boat again instead of Lucas Krieg since his serious accident in Schleiz. The Austrian-Czech pair Peter Kimeswenger and Ondrej Sedlacek could still push the Germans Josef Sattler/Luca Schmidt - Sattler has meanwhile ended his career after the accident in Schleiz - out of third place.

Three races - a sprint over six laps and two races over nine laps - will take place this weekend in the Sidecar Trophy, which has a large number of participants. The traditionally strong series with numerous former World Championship riders, in which sidecars with 600 cc engines as well as teams with 1000 cc engines can be seen racing, has been a guarantor for the best sidecar sport for many years, much to the delight of the fans.

Schedule Sidecar Festival

Saturday, 07.10.2023

08:00-08:15 Free practice Classic Demo 1

08:20-08:35 Free practice Classic Demo 2

08:40-08:55 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

09:00-09:20 Qualifying Sidecar Trophy

09:35-10:05 Free Practice FIM Sidecar

10:10-10:25 Free practice Camathias Cup

10:30-11:00 Qualifying Sidecar Trophy

10:05-11:20 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

11:25-11:40 Free Practice Classic Demo 2

11:45-12:00 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

12:00-12:30 Lunch Break

12:30-12:50 Qualifying FIM Sidecars

12:55-13:10 Qualifying Camathias Cup

13:25-13:45 Race 1 Sidecar Trophy

13:50-14:05 Free practice Classic Demo 1

14:10-14:25 Free practice Classic Demo 2

14:35-14:55 Qualifying FIM Sidecar

15:00-15:15 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

15:20-15:35 Qualifying Camathias Cup

15:50-16:25 Race 2 Sidecar Trophy

16:50-17:30 Sprint race FIM Sidecar

Sunday, 08.10.2023

09:00-09:10 Warm-up Sidecar Trophy

09:15-09:35 Free practice Classic Demo 1

09:55-10:10 Warm-up FIM Sidecars

10:15-10:35 Free practice Classic Demo 2

10:50-11:20 Race 1 Camathias Cup

11:25-11:45 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

11:50-12:20 Lunch Break

12:30-13:00 Race 3 Sidecar Trophy

13:10-13:25 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

13:30-13:45 Free practice Classic Demo 2

14:05-14:50 Race FIM Sidecar

15:00-15:35 Race 2 Camathias Cup

15:45-16:00 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

World Championship standings after 10 of 14 races

1st Ellis/Clément (GB/F), 198 points. 2. Birchall/Birchall (GB), 189. 3. Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), 125. 4. Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), 124. 5. Christie/Christie (GB), 124. 6. Reeves/Wilkes (GB), 94. 7. Päivärinta/de Haas (FIN/NL), 93. 8th Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), 59. 9th Sattler/Schmidt (D), 53. 10th Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 52. 11th Archer/Christie (GB), 37. 12th Göttlich/Krieg (D), 40. 13. Cable/Richardson (GB), 37. 14. Holden/van Middegaal (GB/NL), 35. 15. Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 32. 16. Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 19. 17. Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 17. 18. Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 9. 19. Vinet/Pirat (F), 8. 20. Williams/Pitt (GB), 7. 21. Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 6. 22. Leguen/Darras (F), 6. 23. Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 5.

Standings IDM Sidecars after 10 of 12 races

1st Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 152,5 points. 2nd Göttlich/Krieg (D), 129. 3rd Sattler/Schmidt (D), 120. 4th Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 108. 5th Archer/Christie (GB), 97. 6th Cable/Richardson (GB), 97. 7th Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 81. 8th Vinet/Pirat (F), 47. 9th Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 30. 10th Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 27. 11th Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 25. 12th Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 20. 13th Leguen/Darras (F), 16.