Birchall brothers ready to fight for world championship crown

After his shoulder injury, Tom Birchall is back in time for the Sidecar Festival in Oschersleben (7 and 8 October). The Briton wants to regain the world championship lead in his brother Ben's sidecar.

The event at the Red Bull Ring at the beginning of August ended painfully for Ben and Tom Birchall. The sidecar of the British brother pair had overturned on the third lap of the second World Championship round after a slight contact with a competitor. Rider Ben Birchall got off relatively lightly with serious abrasions. Co-driver Tom Birchall was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right shoulder.

Soon after the accident, the 2009, 2017 and 2018 world champions made preparations for the races in Assen, but it quickly became clear that there was no chance of the co-driver being used. In order not to give up the chance of the world championship title without a fight, Callum Crowe stepped in as a replacement. With a third and second place, they stayed within touching distance of the defending champions Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément.

Just in time for the Sidecar Festival at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, where races 11 and 12 of the 14-round World Championship are scheduled for next weekend, Tom Birchall reports: "It's good to be back! We did a few laps to prepare for the next World Championship rounds. Recovery has been difficult but I feel almost fit again."

"My race in Germany was on the back burner. We had a plan and got stuck in. BT Sports Therapy was a big help," said the 36-year-old Brit from Mansfield, who resumed training immediately after his injury with the help of physiotherapists. However, according to his own statements, he will not be able to avoid an operation at the end of the season.

World Championship standings after 10 of 14 races

1st Ellis/Clément (GB/F), 198 points. 2. Birchall/Birchall (GB), 189. 3. Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), 125. 4. Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), 124. 5. Christie/Christie (GB), 124. 6. Reeves/Wilkes (GB), 94. 7. Päivärinta/de Haas (FIN/NL), 93. 8th Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), 59. 9th Sattler/Schmidt (D), 53. 10th Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 52. 11th Archer/Christie (GB), 37. 12th Göttlich/Krieg (D), 40. 13. Cable/Richardson (GB), 37. 14. Holden/van Middegaal (GB/NL), 35. 15. Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 32. 16. Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 19. 17. Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 17. 18. Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 9. 19. Vinet/Pirat (F), 8. 20. Williams/Pitt (GB), 7. 21. Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 6. 22. Leguen/Darras (F), 6. 23. Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 5.

Standings IDM Sidecars after 10 of 12 races

1st Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 152,5 points. 2nd Göttlich/Krieg (D), 129. 3rd Sattler/Schmidt (D), 120. 4th Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 108. 5th Archer/Christie (GB), 97. 6th Cable/Richardson (GB), 97. 7th Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 81. 8. Vinet/Pirat (F), 47. 9. Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 30. 10. Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 27. 11. Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 25. 12. Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 20. 13. Leguen/Darras (F), 16.

Schedule Sidecar Festival

Saturday, 07.10.2023

08:00-08:15 Free practice Classic Demo 1

08:20-08:35 Free practice Classic Demo 2

08:40-08:55 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

09:00-09:20 Qualifying Sidecar Trophy

09:35-10:05 Free Practice FIM Sidecar

10:10-10:25 Free practice Camathias Cup

10:30-11:00 Qualifying Sidecar Trophy

10:05-11:20 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

11:25-11:40 Free Practice Classic Demo 2

11:45-12:00 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

12:00-12:30 Lunch Break

12:30-12:50 Qualifying FIM Sidecars

12:55-13:10 Qualifying Camathias Cup

13:25-13:45 Race 1 Sidecar Trophy

13:50-14:05 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

14:10-14:25 Free practice Classic Demo 2

14:35-14:55 Qualifying FIM Sidecar

15:00-15:15 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

15:20-15:35 Qualifying Camathias Cup

15:50-16:25 Race 2 Sidecar Trophy

16:50-17:30 Sprint race FIM Sidecar

Sunday, 08.10.2023

09:00-09:10 Warm-up Sidecar Trophy

09:15-09:35 Free practice Classic Demo 1

09:55-10:10 Warm-up FIM Sidecars

10:15-10:35 Free practice Classic Demo 2

10:50-11:20 Race 1 Camathias Cup

11:25-11:45 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

11:50-12:20 Lunch Break

12:30-13:00 Race 3 Sidecar Trophy

13:10-13:25 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

13:30-13:45 Free practice Classic Demo 2

14:05-14:50 Race FIM Sidecar

15:00-15:35 Race 2 Camathias Cup

15:45-16:00 Free Practice Classic Demo 3