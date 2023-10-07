Payne/Rousseau (Team Steinhausen): 3rd place in sight

Steinhausen Racing (Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau) have set their sights high for the Sidecar Festival in Oschersleben. At their home race, they want to lay the foundation for third place in the world championship.

With a second place in the sprint race at the Sachsenring, Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau from Team Steinhausen Racing got off to a good start in the World Championship, but after that it took a long time before they could land on the podium for a second time this season. Only a few days after the 80th birthday of team founder Rolf Steinhausen, the British-French pair managed a perfect birthday present with a victory at the Red Bull Ring.

For the home race at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, the ambitious team from Nümbrecht has a lot planned, as they want to continue the glorious times when they won the World Championship twice. Not only was a new fairing made for the Sidecar Festival, with the French electronics engineer from the Supersport World Championship team GMT94 Yamaha, they have a specialist on site who also made the new wiring harness.

"After the races in Austria I went to GMT94. It was fascinating to see how quickly and precisely measurements were taken. After only about four hours, everything was done. I was able to pack up again and head home," Maik Steinhausen told SPEEDWEEK.com. Even before the event in Assen, the new wiring harness was delivered and with the pole position, it was immediately proven that the expectations were met.

After ten of 14 races, Payne/Rousseau are tied on points with British brothers Sam and Tom Christie with 124 points and only one point behind Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood in fourth place in the World Championship standings. Before heading to Estoril (Portugal) for the finale at the end of October, they want to lay the foundations on home soil to finish the first year of the Payne/Rousseau partnership in the targeted third place.

Schedule Sidecar Festival

Saturday, 07.10.2023

08:00-08:15 Free practice Classic Demo 1

08:20-08:35 Free practice Classic Demo 2

08:40-08:55 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

09:00-09:20 Qualifying Sidecar Trophy

09:35-10:05 Free Practice FIM Sidecar

10:10-10:25 Free practice Camathias Cup

10:30-11:00 Qualifying Sidecar Trophy

10:05-11:20 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

11:25-11:40 Free Practice Classic Demo 2

11:45-12:00 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

12:00-12:30 Lunch Break

12:30-12:50 Qualifying FIM Sidecars

12:55-13:10 Qualifying Camathias Cup

13:25-13:45 Race 1 Sidecar Trophy

13:50-14:05 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

14:10-14:25 Free practice Classic Demo 2

14:35-14:55 Qualifying FIM Sidecar

15:00-15:15 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

15:20-15:35 Qualifying Camathias Cup

15:50-16:25 Race 2 Sidecar Trophy

16:50-17:30 Sprint race FIM Sidecar

Sunday, 08.10.2023

09:00-09:10 Warm-up Sidecar Trophy

09:15-09:35 Free practice Classic Demo 1

09:55-10:10 Warm-up FIM Sidecars

10:15-10:35 Free practice Classic Demo 2

10:50-11:20 Race 1 Camathias Cup

11:25-11:45 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

11:50-12:20 Lunch Break

12:30-13:00 Race 3 Sidecar Trophy

13:10-13:25 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

13:30-13:45 Free practice Classic Demo 2

14:05-14:50 Race FIM Sidecar

15:00-15:35 Race 2 Camathias Cup

15:45-16:00 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

World Championship standings after 10 of 14 races

1st Ellis/Clément (GB/F), 198 points. 2. Birchall/Birchall (GB), 189. 3. Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), 125. 4. Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), 124. 5. Christie/Christie (GB), 124. 6. Reeves/Wilkes (GB), 94. 7. Päivärinta/de Haas (FIN/NL), 93. 8th Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), 59. 9th Sattler/Schmidt (D), 53. 10th Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 52. 11th Archer/Christie (GB), 37. 12th Göttlich/Krieg (D), 40. 13. Cable/Richardson (GB), 37. 14. Holden/van Middegaal (GB/NL), 35. 15. Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 32. 16. Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 19. 17. Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 17. 18. Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 9. 19. Vinet/Pirat (F), 8. 20. Williams/Pitt (GB), 7. 21. Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 6. 22. Leguen/Darras (F), 6. 23. Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 5.

Standings IDM Sidecars after 10 of 12 races

1st Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 152,5 points. 2nd Göttlich/Krieg (D), 129. 3rd Sattler/Schmidt (D), 120. 4th Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 108. 5th Archer/Christie (GB), 97. 6th Cable/Richardson (GB), 97. 7th Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 81. 8th Vinet/Pirat (F), 47. 9th Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 30. 10th Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 27. 11th Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 25. 12th Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 20. 13th Leguen/Darras (F), 16.