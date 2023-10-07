Kershaw/Charlwood surprise with pole position

It was not the big favourites Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément or Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall, but Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood who secured the best grid position at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.

Already after free practice, Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood found themselves in first position after chasing times. The Scottish-British pair, who are in third place in the world championship before the last four races, set a time of 1:31.764 minutes in the first qualifying session, which none of their opponents should come close to. On their LCR Yamaha, they were the only team to stay under the 1:32 minute mark.

Briton Todd Ellis and his French co-driver Emmanuelle Clément will start the race in second place on the grid. The defending champions and leaders of the current world championship lost a remarkable 0.353 seconds to the fastest in practice.

Behind the British pair of brothers Sam and Tom Christie and the British-French duo Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau (Steinhausen Racing), Dutchman Bennie Streuer and his German co-driver Kevin Kölsch (Bonovo action) managed a small surprise. They pushed WRC runners-up Ben and Tom Birchall as well as Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes (Bonovo action), who waived the second qualifying, into 6th and 7th place.

Remarkable was not only the performance of young Lennard Göttlich from the Bonovo action Junior Team, who, with the experienced Uwe Neubert at his side, managed to finish tenth on the grid as the second best IDM team, but also the fact that 20 teams travelled to the Sidecar Festival in the Magdeburger Förde. The combined WRC and IDM field has never been this large this season.

Combined timed practice

1st Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), 1:31,764 min. 2nd Ellis/Clément (GB/F), 1:32,117. 3rd Christie/Christie (GB), 1:32,217. 4th Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), 1:32,426. 5th Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), 1:32,553. 6th Birchall/Birchall (GB), 1:32,667. 7th Reeves/Wilkes (GB), 1:32,770. 8th Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 1:33,585. 9th Päivärinta/de Haas (FIN/NL), 1:34,009. 10th Göttlich/Neubert (D), 1:34,528. 11th Archer/Christie (GB), 1:35,104. 12th Holden/Segers (GB/NL), 1:35,678. 13th Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 1:36,153. 14th Zimmermann/Mahl, 1:37,128. 15th Pärm/Lipstok (EST), 1:37,339. 16th Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 1:37,980. 17th Cable/Richardson (GB), 1:38,150. 18th Vinet/Pirat (F), 1:38,729. 19th Leguen/Darras (F), 1:42,646. 20th Weekers/Moes (NL), 1:43,904.