Victory by Kershaw, accident by Holden and Zimmermann

The first WRC race in Oschersleben had to be abandoned after a serious accident involving two teams. After the restart, pole setters Kershaw/Charlwood won ahead of the defending champions Ellis/Clément.

The first race of the Sidecar World Championship at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben lasted just one lap. A violent crash of the teams John Holden/Ferry Segers and Max Zimmermann/Ronja Mahl on the approach to the Hasseröder curve forced the race organizers to stop the race and to interrupt it for a longer period of time. After anxious minutes, the injuries of those involved in the accident turned out not to be life-threatening.

Already the first start was a prey for the fastest drivers Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood. The Scottish-British pair also succeeded in their second start attempt. They controlled the race from the top. Only in the early stages were the defending champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clément able to keep up the pace. However, the longer the race lasted, the bigger their gap became. In the end, they were more than four seconds behind.

For a long time, Ben and Tom Birchall - the co-driver was back in the race for the first time after his accident at the Red Bull Ring - were in third place, but three laps before the chequered flag, the four-time season winners had to let their British compatriots Sam and Tom Christie pass and on the last lap, they also lost fourth place to Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau Steinhausen Racing), who had taken a diversion through the gravel trap in the first lap and dropped back to ninth place.

Behind Birchall/Birchall, Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes saw the chequered flag ahead of their Bonovo action teammates Pekka Päivärinta/Ilse de Haas. Until just before the event, it was impossible to predict whether Reeves would even be able to get into his sidecar. A serious accident with his mountain bike left clear marks on his left leg. Only the efforts of a therapist made the impossible possible.

For Bennie Streuer/Kevin Kölsch (Bonovo action), things finally seemed to be looking up after their numerous technical problems. A fifth place on the grid made the Dutch-German pairing optimistic for the sprint race over twelve laps on the 3.696 kilometre track. For three laps, the team was also in sixth place, but then they had to pit again and end the race prematurely.

The young German Lennard Göttlich and his experienced co-driver Uwe Neubert (Bonovo action Junior) were more than satisfied with ninth place behind Ted Peugeot/Vincent Peugeot, who repeatedly lost time during lapping but were able to reduce their gap to the front runners towards the end. With this, they also secured second place in the IDM sidecar behind the French Sohn-Vater team.

Result race 1, Oschersleben

1st Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood (GB), LCR Yamaha, 12 laps in 18:38,201 min. 2nd Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément (GB/F), LCR Yamaha, 4,334 sec ahead. 3rd Sam Christie/Tom Christie (GB), LCR Yamaha, +7,927 sec. 4th Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau (GB/F), ARS Yamaha. 5th Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall (GB), LCR Honda. 6th Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes (GB), ARS Yamaha. 7th Pekka Päivärinta/Ilse de Haas (FIN/NL), LCR Yamaha. 8th Ted Peugeot/Vincent Peugeot (F), LCR Yamaha. 9th Lennard Göttlich/Uwe Neubert (D), ARS Yamaha. 10th Rupert Archer/Adam Christie (GB), ARS Yamaha. 11th Eero Pärm/Lauri Lipstok (EST), LCR Yamaha. 12th Peter Kimeswenger/Ondrej Sedlacek (A/CZ), LCR Yamaha. 13th Kevin Cable/Charlie Richardson (GB), LCR Yamaha. 14th Markus Schwegler/Ondrej Kopecky (D/CZ), LCR Yamaha. 15th Claude Vinet/Valentin Pirat (F), LCR Yamaha. 16th Pierre Leguen/Christophe Darras (F), LCR Suzuki. 17. Rogier Weekers/Remco Moes (NL), R&R Yamaha. Dropped out: Bennie Streuer/Kevin Kölsch (NL/D), ARS Yamaha. Not started: John Holden/Ferry Segers (GB/NL), ARS Yamaha and Max Zimmermann/Ronja Mahl (D), ARS Yamaha.