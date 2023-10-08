Reeves/Wilkes: Only with a lot of luck prevented take-off

After his sixth place in the sprint race at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, six-time world champion Tim Reeves took the decision not to take part in the second race due to injury.

At the end of August, the Briton Tim Reeves, who has found a new home in the Netherlands for years, celebrated his 50th birthday. Despite his advanced age, the most successful active sidecar rider by far, with six World Championship titles, two overall World Cup victories and 65 race wins, is still as ambitious as he was at the beginning of his career.

To keep himself physically fit, he regularly trains on his mountain bike. On one of his rides ten days ago, he missed his front wheel after a crash and was thrown over the handlebars. To make matters worse, the end of a handlebar pierced the back of his left leg. A start at the Sidecar Festival seemed impossible.

But Reeves, who had never seriously injured himself before, never thought for a second about giving up. Quite the opposite. "The pain was intense, but bearable. The problem was that I could only bend the leg to a limited extent," he explained in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. With the help of a physiotherapist, they worked tirelessly to be able to climb back into his Bonovo action sidecar at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.

Seventh place in qualifying for World Championship rounds number 11 and 12 was not up to the high standards expected of himself, but given the visible impairment - Reeves could only move around the paddock with a severe limp - it could well have been worse for the sportsman who was used to success.

Reeves and co-driver Mark Wilkes finished the first race, which was a twelve-lap affair on the 3.696-kilometre track, in sixth place after being in fifth position until two laps from the end. You could say damage limitation on a high level. At least they managed to defend sixth place in the WRC.

But on Sunday morning, Reeves took the decision to withdraw from the second race. "Under these conditions it is simply too dangerous for us and my competitors. After yesterday's exertions, I can hardly bend my leg today. There was a moment in the sprint race where I felt I had braked, but that wasn't the case. We were only able to avoid a run-off with a lot of luck," he confessed.

Reeves now has three weeks to prepare for the World Championship finale in Estoril, Portugal, at the end of October and perhaps secure his 66th World Championship race win this year after all. "I am still fast enough to keep up with my rivals. In Assen, in the first race, it didn't take much to win."

Race 1 result, Oschersleben

1st Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood (GB), LCR Yamaha, 12 laps in 18:38.201 min. 2nd Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément (GB/F), LCR Yamaha, 4.334 sec up. 3rd Sam Christie/Tom Christie (GB), LCR Yamaha, +7.927 sec. 4th Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau (GB/F), ARS Yamaha. 5th Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall (GB), LCR Honda. 6th Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes (GB), ARS Yamaha. 7th Pekka Päivärinta/Ilse de Haas (FIN/NL), LCR Yamaha. 8th Ted Peugeot/Vincent Peugeot (F), LCR Yamaha. 9th Lennard Göttlich/Uwe Neubert (D), ARS Yamaha. 10th Rupert Archer/Adam Christie (GB), ARS Yamaha. 11th Eero Pärm/Lauri Lipstok (EST), LCR Yamaha. 12th Peter Kimeswenger/Ondrej Sedlacek (A/CZ), LCR Yamaha. 13th Kevin Cable/Charlie Richardson (GB), LCR Yamaha. 14th Markus Schwegler/Ondrej Kopecky (D/CZ), LCR Yamaha. 15th Claude Vinet/Valentin Pirat (F), LCR Yamaha. 16th Pierre Leguen/Christophe Darras (F), LCR Suzuki. 17. Rogier Weekers/Remco Moes (NL), R&R Yamaha. Dropped out: Bennie Streuer/Kevin Kölsch (NL/D), ARS Yamaha. Not started: John Holden/Ferry Segers (GB/NL), ARS Yamaha and Max Zimmermann/Ronja Mahl (D), ARS Yamaha.