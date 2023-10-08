Start-finish victory for Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood

The weekend in Oschersleben could not have gone more perfectly for Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood. Not even the defending champions Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément could stand up to them this time.

After the first race at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Scotsman Stephen Kershaw, who had to undergo heart surgery during the winter months, spoke of the most important triumph in his career. Not even his home win in Donington came close to the success in Germany. "To lead from the first to the last metre and then also to shake off the defending champion makes me proud," he could not hide his joy.

For the second race, which lasted 21 laps instead of just twelve as on Saturday, he had set his sights on a similar triumphant ride. "The decisive factor is how well you manage tyre wear. I will definitely try not to push too hard at the front. But if Ellis manages to overtake me, I will follow him and save my tyres," he revealed his tactics in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The plan of Kershaw and his British passenger Ryan Charlwood was to work. After a perfect start, he led the field and defied the attacks of world championship leader Ellis and his French co-driver Emmanuelle Clément. Separated by only a few tenths of a second, they pulled away from the rest of the field. In the last two laps, Kershaw/Charlwood even extended their lead to over a second.

Third place went to Ben and Tom Birchall. The Brits, who are the only team to use a Honda power unit instead of a Yamaha engine, had to fight hard for the podium position. By the time they finally found a way past the British pair of brothers Sam and Tom Christie on lap seven, Kershaw and Ellis were already out of reach. Even the fastest lap times at the end of the race didn't help.

Quite annoyed, Harry Payne and Kevin Rousseau (Steinhausen Racing) finished the race in fourth place, just like the day before. However, it was not the fact that they lost ground on Kershaw in the fight for the third WRC place, but because the red light came on too briefly at the start and he had therefore still put the car in neutral. Dropping back to 8th place, he had to struggle to make his way through the field.

For Bennie Streuer/Kevin Kölsch (Bonovo action) there was finally a ray of hope again after an incredible series of breakdowns. The Dutch-German pair, who had retired in a promising position on Saturday due to a fuel pump fault, crossed the finish line in sixth place behind Christie/Christie. "I felt I was faster, but they covered the line perfectly," the 2015 sidecar world champion told us.

The Finnish-Dutch duo Pekka Päivärinta/Ilse de Haas (Bonovo action), the Frenchmen Ted and Vincent Peugeot, who again won the internal classification of the IDM sidecars, the Estonians Eero Pärm/Lauri Lipstok (2nd. IDM) and the Austrian-Czech pair Peter Kimeswenger/Ondrej Sedlacek (3rd IDM), who fought a fierce duel with the British Kevin Cable/Charlie Richardson over the entire race distance, completed the top 10.

German Markus Schwegler with his Czech co-driver Ondrej Kopecky and French riders Claude Vinet/Valentin Pirat proved that it is also worthwhile for spectators to watch the riders at the back of the field. The two teams fought doggedly for every metre. It was not until the penultimate lap that the refreshing wheel-to-wheel duel ended in favour of Schwegler/Kopecky, who were delighted with 12th place.

The Bonovo action junior team Lennard Göttlich/Uwe Neubert did not reach the finish. They had to park their sidecar at the side of the track already in the second lap. Rupert Archer/Adam Christie did not see the chequered flag either and Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes (Bonovo action) and Pierre Leguen/Christophe Darras did not even start the race.

The good news at the end. The teams John Holden/Ferry Segers and Max Zimmermann/Ronja Mahl, who had had serious accidents in the first race on Saturday, could already be discharged from hospital more or less injured and started their journey home.

Result race 2, Oschersleben

1st Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood (GB), LCR Yamaha, 21 laps in 32:24.796 min. 2nd Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément (GB/F), LCR Yamaha, 1.399 sec up. 3rd Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall (GB), LCR Honda, +8.664 sec. 4th Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau (GB/F), ARS Yamaha. 5th Sam Christie/Tom Christie (GB), LCR Yamaha. 6th Bennie Streuer/Kevin Kölsch (NL/D), ARS Yamaha. 7th Pekka Päivärinta/Ilse de Haas (FIN/NL), LCR Yamaha. 8th Ted Peugeot/Vincent Peugeot (F), LCR Yamaha. 9th Eero Pärm/Lauri Lipstok (EST), LCR Yamaha. 10th Peter Kimeswenger/Ondrej Sedlacek (A/CZ), LCR Yamaha. 11th Kevin Cable/Charlie Richardson (GB), LCR Yamaha. 12th Markus Schwegler/Ondrej Kopecky (D/CZ), LCR Yamaha. 13th Rogier Weekers/Remco Moes (NL), R&R Yamaha. 14th Claude Vinet/Valentin Pirat (F), LCR Yamaha. Dropped out: Lennard Göttlich/Uwe Neubert (D), ARS Yamaha. Rupert Archer/Adam Christie (GB), ARS Yamaha. Not started: Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes (GB), ARS Yamaha. Pierre Leguen/Christophe Darras (F), LCR Suzuki. John Holden/Ferry Segers (GB/NL), ARS Yamaha and Max Zimmermann/Ronja Mahl (D), ARS Yamaha.

World Championship standings after 12 of 14 races

1st Ellis, 238 points. 2nd Birchall, 216. 3rd Kershaw, 175. 4th Christie, 151. 5th Payne, 150. 6th Päivärinta, 111. 7th Reeves, 104. 8th Streuer, 69. 9th Peugeot, 68. 10th Josef Sattler/Luca Schmidt (D), ARS Yamaha, 53. 11th Archer, 48. 12th Göttlich, 47. 13th Cable, 45. 14th Kimeswenger, 42. 15th Holden, 35. 16th Zimmermann, 19. 17. Robb Biggs/Ferry Segers (GB/NL), LCR Yamaha, 17. 18. Pärm, 12. 19. Schwegler and Vinet, 11 each. 21. Janez Remse/Manfred Wechselberger (SLO/A), ARS Yamaha, 9. 22. Luke Williams/Jason Pitt (GB), LCR Yamaha, 7. 23. Leguen and Samuel Laidlow/Jack Laidlow (GB), LCR Yamaha, 6 each. 25. Weekers, 3.