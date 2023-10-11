World Champion Todd Ellis and the reputation of the Tourist Trophy

Briton Todd Ellis and his French partner Emmanuelle Clément already won the world championship title in 2022. His future goal is to win the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man.

In 1949, the first rounds of the newly created Motorcycle World Championship were held at the Tourist Trophy in the 250 cc, 350 cc and 500 cc classes. It was not until 1954 that sidecars were added to the TT programme. However, the three-wheelers were not yet allowed on the notorious Snaefell Mountain Course, they had to hold their races on the Clypse Course from 1954 to 1959 inclusive.

Walter Schneider/Hans Strauß proved to be specialists for this course, using only the start-finish area and two other short sections of the Mountain Course. The BMW duo won half of the six races held. Their German compatriots Fritz Hillebrand/Manfred Grunwald (BMW) remained successful twice and the British pairing Eric Oliver/Leslie Nutt (Norton) took one victory.

After drivers like the Italian Giacomo Agostini or the Briton Barry Sheene considered the Tourist Trophy too dangerous because of the many fatal accidents and boycotted the event, the British Grand Prix was moved to Silverstone in 1977. With few exceptions, the top drivers gave the Isle of Man a wide berth. Not so the German Rolf Steinhausen or the Swiss Rolf Biland. They still took up the special challenge afterwards.

With the exception of the British Jock Taylor and Steve Abbott, Steinhausen and Biland were the last sidecar world champions to honour the Tourist Trophy. Until the new millennium, riders from Great Britain or the Isle of Man dominated the three-wheel scene. Only the Austrian Klaus Klaffenböck wanted to fulfil his dream of winning the TT after winning the World Championship. In 2010 and 2011 it was actually to come true.

Klaffenböck's example was soon followed by other sidecar world champions in the form of the two Britons Tim Reeves and Ben Birchall, and they too very quickly became part of the exclusive circle of TT winners. Reeves won in 2013 with co-driver Dan Sayle, known for his incredible experience on the Snaefell Mountain Course, who had already led Klaffi to his victories. In the same year, Birchall started a series with his brother Tom that is second to none.

In the meantime, Birchall/Birchall hold 14 TT triumphs, only Manxman Dave Molyneux is ahead of them in the eternal best list with 17 victories. Tom Birchall has long since replaced Dan Sayle and Rick Long as the most successful co-driver. In addition, the brothers not only became the first sidecar team to complete the 60-kilometre course in under 19 minutes, but they also managed to complete the first lap with an average of more than 120 miles.

Now the next sidecar champion is considering tackling the "Tourist Trophy" project in the foreseeable future. "I've been involved in the TT for years," the reigning world champion and current leader of the world championship standings, Todd Ellis, told SPEEDWEEK.com on the occasion of the Sidecar Festival at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben without, however, committing himself to an exact schedule.

With his stepfather Gary Bryan, he would have a profound advisor at his side who, with all his experience, could contribute to Ellis and his French co-driver and partner Emmanuelle Clément not making any unnecessary rookie mistakes. In 1998, Bryan was named best newcomer. Since then, he has regularly delivered top results. Three fourth places and another 14 top 10 results go to the account of the Briton.