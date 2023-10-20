SideCar: Gripping biography about Louis Christen (LCR)

"You don't have to be a sidecar professor to know how a sidecar works. It's pure physics," Louis Christen liked to state. During my only personal encounter with the equally ingenious and successful designer, he told me that he had never ridden a motorbike, let alone a sidecar, when he started building competition sidecars at the end of 1975. Obviously, the Swiss was right with his thesis, because 33 World Championship titles, four World Cup victories and numerous national championships won with LCR prove this most impressively. Add to that his involvement in the 50cc and 80cc solo classes, which culminated in two World Championship victories.

Originally, Christen came from motor racing. After an accident at Silverstone, it dawned on him "that my existential future probably lay more at the drawing board and in the workshop than behind the wheel." The later world champions Bruno Holzer/Charly Meierhans were instrumental in this step, which was decisive for the rest of his life and for the racing scene. Furthermore, case manufacturer, racing patron and dedicated sponsor Mike Krauser played an important role in Christen's career as a constructor. Their joint projects included the technically and visually exclusive 'Domani' and 'Dopo Domani' road bikes.

Author Stephan Traber has now meticulously immortalised this and much more between two book covers. This complete and lavishly illustrated work is a must-read for carriage fans, but friends of fast two- and four-wheeled locomotion will also get their money's worth.

Stephan Traber - Louis Christen, racer & constructor, self-published 2023, 35 Euro + 4,79 Euro postage (D), , not available in bookshops.

