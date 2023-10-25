Before World Cup Final: Surprising withdrawal of Tim Reeves

Although the injury Tim Reeves sustained in a mountain bike crash occurred several weeks ago, the after-effects are so severe that a start in Estoril is out of the question.

With six national titles, just as many world championship titles, two overall victories in the F2 World Cup, 65 wins in sidecar world championship rounds and a triumph in the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man, Tim Reeves is currently by far the most successful active sidecar rider. Despite this impressive record, the 50-year-old Briton, who has lived in the Netherlands for several years, is as ambitious as on the first day of his career.

That is why it is not easy for him to give up participating in a race, as happened recently in Germany, where he withdrew his start in the second race at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben for safety reasons after finishing sixth in the first race.

The exceptional rider had suffered an injury just a few days before the sidecar festival. After a crash with his mountain bike, the end of the handlebars had drilled into the back of his left leg. "The pain is intense, but bearable. However, I have no feeling in my leg and cannot brake properly. Under these conditions it is simply too dangerous for us and my competitors," he explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The Bonovo action rider was confident that he would be fit for action again at the World Championship finals in Portugal, as there was a longer break after the German World Championship rounds, which was to be used to heal his injury. To check his fitness, Reeves wanted to take part in a final test at the annual Lord of Lydden/Sidecar Burn Up event with his British co-driver Mark Wilkes.

"Unfortunately, after trying to race at Lydden last weekend, I quickly realised that my health still doesn't allow me to safely race at Estoril and challenge for the win. All I would risk with a start is to aggravate the injury to my leg. That's why, with a heavy heart, I've decided not to take part in the World Championship final."

World Championship standings after 12 of 14 races

1st Ellis/Clément (GB/F), 238 points. 2nd Birchall/Birchall (GB), 216. 3rd Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), 175. 4th Christie/Christie (GB), 151. 5th Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), 150. 6th Päivärinta/de Haas (FIN/NL), 111. 7th Reeves/Wilkes (GB), 104. 8th Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), 69. 9th Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 68. 10th Sattler/Schmidt (D), 53. 11th Archer/Christie (GB), 48. 12th Göttlich/Krieg (D), 47. 13th Cable/Richardson (GB), 45. 14. Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 42. 15. Holden/van Middegaal (GB/NL), 35. 16. Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 19. 17. Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 17. 18. Pärm/Lipstock (EST), 12. 19. Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ) and Vinet/Pirat (F), 11 each. 21. Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 9. 22. Williams/Pitt (GB), 7. 23. Leguen/Darras (F) and Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 6 each. 25. Weekers/Moes (NL), 3.