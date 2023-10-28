Päivärinta/Schmidt win, World Cup decision postponed

From pole position, Finn Pekka Päivärinta chauffeurs his German co-driver Luca Schmidt to his first World Championship victory. Second place is enough for the Birchall brothers to postpone the title decision until Sunday.

Because the weather forecast for Sunday is not very promising, the organiser was forced to adjust the schedule. The sprint race of the sidecar world championship, in which Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément - the British-French pairing won the British championship title at Brands Hatch a week ago - and the British Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall could already decide the fight for the world championship title, was postponed to Saturday afternoon.

The weather was also changeable in qualifying. At the decisive second qualifying session, the track was still wet, but the sun ensured that the asphalt gradually began to dry during the course of the session. Pekka Päivärinta delayed his change to dry tyres the longest and had a lucky hand with it. The Finnish daredevil gave his 20-year-old German co-driver Luca Schmidt, who stepped in at short notice for the Dutch Ilse de Haas, his first pole position in a WRC race.

Alongside the Bonovo-action team, defending champions Ellis/Clement secured second place on the front row of the grid, relegating the Birchall brothers and the British-French duo Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau (Steinhausen Racing) to second. The dominators of Oschersleben, Scotsman Stephen Kershaw and his British co-driver Ryan Charlwood, did not cope so well with the changing conditions and take their place on the grid behind the British brothers Sam and Tom Christie on the third row.

Päivärinta/Schmidt managed a lightning start. Already in the first of ten laps, they were able to decisively pull away from their opponents. After the first lap on the 4.182 kilometre Circuito do Estoril, their lead was an impressive 4.3 seconds. By the halfway point, they were almost nine seconds ahead of their first pursuers. Although in first place with a superior lead of more than five seconds, the experienced Finn made a statement again on the last lap with the fastest lap of the race (1:49.982 min.).

By finishing second ahead of Ellis/Clément, Birchall/Birchall managed to postpone the decision for the title by one day, but the chances of the three-time World Champions and 14-time Tourist Trophy winners are to be considered rather slim. Even if they win, a ninth place would be enough for their rivals to successfully defend their title. But as co-driver Tom Birchall told SPEEDWEEK.com at Oschersleben: "We haven't given up yet. Anything is possible until the chequered flag in the last race."

Payne/Rousseau would have loved to give their technical mastermind Maik Steinhausen a podium finish on his 56th birthday. They just missed the podium with fourth place ahead of Christie/Christie, the resurgent Dutchman Bennie Streuer and his German co-driver Kevin Kölsch (Bonovo action) and Kershaw/Charlwood. On Sunday, the winners of the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring will have the opportunity to deliver this gift.

Results Sidecar Sprint, Estoril (28.10.)

1st Päivärinta/Schmidt (FIN/D), LCR Yamaha, 10 laps in 18:58,274 min. 2nd Birchall/Birchall (GB), LCR Honda, 5,836 sec up. 3rd Ellis/Clément (GB/F), LCR Yamaha, +9,096 sec. 4th Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), ARS Yamaha. 5th Christie/Christie (GB), LCR Yamaha. 6th Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), ARS Yamaha. 7th Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), LCR Yamaha. 8th Leglisse/Cescutti (F), LCR Yamaha. 9th Archer/Christie (GB), ARS Yamaha. 10th Fretay/Fenoy (F), LCR Yamaha. 11th Le Bail/Leveau (F), LCR Yamaha. 12th Cable/Richardson (GB), LCR Yamaha. 13th Leguen/Darras (F), LCR Suzuki. Fastest lap: Päivärinta/Schmidt in 1 :49.982 min.