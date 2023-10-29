Victory for Christie brothers, championship to Ellis/Clément

The last race of the Sidecar World Championship ended in Estoril with a surprising victory for Sam and Tom Christie. Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément finished third to successfully defend their title.

After 13 exciting races in the Sidecar World Championship, which saw five different winners with Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément (5), Ben and Tom Birchall (4), Stephen Kershaw/Ryan Charlwood (2), Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau (1) and Pekka Päivärinta/Luca Schmidt (1), the last race had to decide the World Championship crown. Defending champions Ellis/Clément went into the final race of the season with an 18-point lead over Birchall/Birchall.

On the previous day, the two title contenders had to admit defeat to Pekka Päivärinta, who drove furiously in difficult conditions - the sprint race took place on a drying track - and Luca Schmidt, who had taken Ilse de Haas' place in the Finnish championship race, as he had already done in one event. For the experienced Finn it was the 34th WRC race win, his German co-driver stood on the top step of the podium for the first time.

Päivärinta/Schmidt (Bonovo action) took advantage of their pole position to move to the front of a somewhat sparse field of 13 teams, but they had to relinquish the lead to the Birchall brothers on the very first lap. Only one lap later, Ellis/Clément also pushed past the previous day's winners. This order remained unchanged until the fourth of 17 laps. Then Sam and Tom Christie (Hannafin Racing) took over third position.

Until the halfway point, the two title contenders set the pace at the front, but then the Christie brothers got better and better. On the eleventh lap of the 4.182-kilometre circuit, Ellis/Clément became victims of their chase. With two laps to go, Birchall/Birchall also had to let the pair of brothers past. Christie/Christie controlled their pursuers until the finish line. They crossed the finish line with a narrow lead and celebrated their first WRC race win.

In order to challenge Ellis/Clément for the title at the last moment, Birchall/Birchall (Wyckham Blackwell by Birchall) would not only have had to win the race, but their opponents would also have had to finish no better than tenth. Because neither of these events occurred, the British-French team, which has also formed a pair off the race track since last year, managed to successfully defend their title.

Behind Päivärinta/Schmidt, who were able to keep Kershaw/Charlwood at bay, Harry Payne/Kevin Rousseau (Steinhausen Racing) and Bennie Streuer/Kevin Kölsch (Bonovo action) fought a duel by hook or by crook over the entire race distance, with positions changing several times. In the end, the British-French duo had the better of the Dutch-German pairing by 36 thousandths of a second.

Sidecar result, Estoril (29.10.)

1st Christie/Christie (GB), LCR Yamaha, 17 laps in 30:30,007 min. 2nd Birchall/Birchall (GB), LCR Honda, 0,253 sec ahead. 3rd Ellis/Clément (GB/F), LCR Yamaha, +3,661 sec. 4th Päivärinta/Schmidt (FIN/D), LCR Yamaha. 5th Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), LCR Yamaha. 6th Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), ARS Yamaha. 7th Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), ARS Yamaha. 8th Leglisse/Cescutti (F), LCR Yamaha. 9th Archer/Christie (GB), ARS Yamaha. 10th Cable/Richardson (GB), LCR Yamaha. 11th Fretay/Fenoy (F), LCR Yamaha. 12th Le Bail/Leveau (F), LCR Yamaha. 13th Leguen/Darras (F), LCR Suzuki. Fastest lap: Päivärinta/Schmidt in 1:48,609 min.

World Championship final standings after 14 races

1st Ellis/Clément (GB/F), 270 points. 2. Birchall/Birchall (GB), 256. 3. Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), 195. 4. Christie/Christie (GB), 187. 5. Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), 173. 6. Päivärinta/de Haas (FIN/NL), 149. 7. Reeves/Wilkes (GB), 104. 8. Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), 88. 9. Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 68. 10. Archer/Christie (GB), 62. 11. Cable/Richardson (GB), 55. 12. Sattler/Schmidt (D), 53. 13. Göttlich/Krieg (D), 47. 14. Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 42. 15. Holden/van Middegaal (GB/NL), 35. 16. Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 19. 17. Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 17. 18. Leglise/Cescutti (F), 16. 19. Pärm/Lipstock (EST), 12. 20. Leguen/Darras (F), 12. 21. Fretay/Fenoy (F/E), 11. 22 Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 11. 23 Vinet/Pirat (F), 11. 24 Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 9. 25 Le Bail/Leveau (F), 9. 26 Williams/Pitt (GB), 7. 27 Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 6. 25 Weekers/Moes (NL), 3.