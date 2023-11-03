Luca Schmidt: "An indescribable feeling for me"

At the last round of the Sidecar World Championship in Estoril (P), Luca Schmidt helped out Pekka Päivärinta as co-driver for Ilse de Haas, who was unable to attend. The reward was 1st and 4th place.

Josef 'Sepp' Sattler (58) from Triftern in Lower Bavaria and co-driver Luca Schmidt (20) from Zeulenroda-Triebes in Thuringia were already on their way to their third IDM Sidecar title in a row when they crashed at the Schleizer Dreieck through no fault of their own. Sattler's equipment was then completely destroyed. He then ended his active career, leaving the highly talented Schmidt without a rider.

At the world championship finale in Estoril, Portugal, Schmidt was allowed to help out for Dutch rider Ilse de Haas in the sidecar of 52-year-old Finn Pekka Päivärinta. With great success, as the five-time world champion and his young co-driver from the Bonovo Action team not only took pole position at the Circuito do Estoril, but also first place in the sprint race and fourth place in the main race.

What the future holds for Luca Schmidt remains to be seen. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to the young rider from Thuringia.

Luca, congratulations on your successful performance at the Sidecar World Championship in Estoril. How did the contact between you and Pekka for the World Championship final come about?

As I had already had the opportunity to drive with Pekka in Alastaro in Finland and he was very happy with me, I was the first choice this time because Ilse unfortunately had to cancel for work reasons. I didn't hesitate for a second and said yes straight away.

How did it feel for you to win the sprint race alongside Pekka and finish fourth in the main race?

I'm only just beginning to understand what happened. I was pretty overwhelmed after the pole, it was unimaginable for me before. Yes, and then we also won the race, something I would never have dared to dream of before. I was the fastest co-driver in the world that day, simply crazy. Fourth place on Sunday was also fantastic for us. To be right at the front is such an indescribable feeling for me.

You already had the opportunity to sit in Pekka's boat at the beginning of September. Did your stint in the Finnish championship help you for Estoril?

Yes, definitely, in Finland I first had to find the handles and find my way around the new bike. Fortunately, I didn't have any more problems in Portugal.

Why don't you describe Pekka from your point of view? What is he like as a driver and as a person?

As a driver, he's similar to Sepp, he likes it when it slips, but I've always felt comfortable and safe. As a person, he is super warm, open and even funny. We have a lot of fun together and talk a lot. Last weekend I got to know his emotional side, which blew me away. We both shed a tear or two with joy and happiness.

The 2023 season was more than exciting. How did it go from your perspective and what were the highs and lows?

At the beginning of the season, I was really struggling with only ever finishing in eighth place until I realised that there were only seven teams in the world that were faster than us. Sepp and I were actually on course for the title in the IDM and our triple was within our grasp. Then came Schleiz with my first huge crash and then the awakening with the realisation that my whole world was in ruins. It was a very difficult and extreme time for me. But then came the redemptive call from Pekka, he got me out of my hole and gave me new hope. And I still can't quite put the end of the season into words. We were in first place in the highest class in the world.

What will happen to you in the 2024 season? Are there any plans or have any decisions already been made?

It still looks a bit difficult here, there have been a few conversations, but I haven't made up my mind yet. I want to calmly weigh up which path is the right one for me.

The World Championship and IDM teams have been racing together since this season. Aren't the differences too stark and are the IDM teams therefore not neglected in the livestream?

Yes, I thought it was really stupid at first, but over time I've come to understand our advantages. You can learn from the best teams in the world and get faster with them. Of course, it was pretty stupid for the fans at home that we were suddenly barely visible on the live stream, as the camera work was focussing more on the teams in the front positions.

To what extent will Sepp Sattler still play a role in your career?

Sepp and I are like grandad and grandson, I'll probably always be his boy, who sometimes gets a good slap on the back of the head. We already have a special bond and we talk a lot about how things will continue with me.

Will Jürgen Röder stay by your side?

I don't know, as Jürgen was unfortunately tied up with work in Oschersleben and we weren't able to talk. Of course, I'm hoping for his support and for Bonovo Action, no matter where the journey takes me.