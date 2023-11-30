TT participation of world champions Ellis/Clément confirmed

In 2022 and 2023, Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément were the measure of all things in the Sidecar World Championship. For 2024, the pair are taking on a new challenge by participating in the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man.

After winning the British Sidecar Championship in 2020, promotion to the World Championship was the logical step in Todd Ellis' career planning. In his debut year at the top level of three-wheel racing, he fought a fierce duel for the title with Markus Schlosser, in which the decision was only made in favour of the Swiss rider on the final race weekend.

2022 and 2023 were dominated by the Brit and his French co-driver Emmanuelle Clément, who is now also his partner in private life. The results of their three-year partnership are impressive. They have celebrated a total of 15 victories and 23 further podium finishes. The British championship was also won by Ellis/Clément in these two years.

As SPPEDWEEK.com announced weeks ago, Ellis has been toying with the idea of taking part in the Tourist Trophy races on the Isle of Man for some time. The interest in this unique event has arisen not least because his stepfather Gary Bryan has been competing successfully in the Tourist Trophy for years and can look back on countless top results.

If the preparation goes according to plan, Ellis/Clément will indeed line up at the start line on Glencrutchery Road next year and take the 60 kilometre Snaefell Mountain Course under the wheels of their LCR team. They will meet up with old friends from the World Championship, Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall and Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes.

"I've been thinking about taking part in the Tourist Trophy for some time now. I've been a regular visitor to the Isle of Man for over 20 years because of my stepfather, which is why I fell under the spell of this event. However, I wanted to win the World Championship first," says the 29-year-old Briton from Lincolnshire, who sees the TT as a long-term project.

"I came to the Isle of Man for the first time last year to support Gary. I also spent two weeks helping out at the Tourist Trophy this year. Back then, we also completed a few laps with Dean and Conrad Harrison. The idea of taking part in this unique competition became more and more concrete," recalls the Frenchwoman.

She continues: "It will certainly be a huge challenge. I'm very close to Melanie Farnier. She competed in the Tourist Trophy from 2015 to 2018 and is the fastest female co-driver at the TT. There is a fantastic group of people around us who I am convinced will be a great support for us in our learning phase."