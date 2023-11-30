Sepp Huber, one of the best co-drivers, passed away

Josef "Sepp" Huber died just a few weeks after his 89th birthday. The Bavarian, who became world champion twice alongside Rolf Steinhausen, was one of the best sidecar co-drivers during his active time.

Sidecar co-drivers have a role that should not be underestimated when it comes to getting a tricycle round a race track as quickly as possible. Once you have finally found your perfect match as a rider, you leave no stone unturned to keep this "pearl" happy and not lose it to a competitor.

From a German-speaking point of view, there have been a few of these special and fearless exceptions in the Sidecar World Championship. The Swiss Marcel Fries, Adolf Hänni and Kurt Waltisperg and the Germans Fritz Cron, Ralf Engelhardt, Emil Hörner, Andreas Huber and Wolfgang Kalauch are just a few examples.

Josef "Sepp" Huber - not related to Andreas Huber by blood or marriage - was also one of this rare breed of "greasers", as co-drivers were called, especially in the 1950s and 1960s.

He embarked on his motorsport adventure alongside his brother Fred, who was one and a half years younger. The "Huaba Buam" from Obing in Bavaria quickly dominated the scene and went from success to success. Two championship titles in the junior class were the reward for the brothers, but they went their separate ways.

From then on, Sepp competed in Arsenius Butscher's boat. In 1968, he finished second on the podium for the first time in a world championship race at the Belgian Grand Prix. This was followed two years later by a top step on the podium on the difficult mountain and valley course in the Belgian Ardennes, which demanded all his courage.

World Championship race win number 2 followed at the Salzburgring in 1971, followed by podium finishes in Germany, Great Britain and the Netherlands. The duo had a serious accident at the Irish GP and so were denied the world championship title at the end of the season. Third place was little consolation.

After this serious accident, Butscher/Huber ended their successful careers. But while it was a final farewell for Butscher, his co-driver was persuaded to make a comeback. Rolf Steinhausen had listened to the advice of his engine builder Dieter Busch and contacted Huber.

The collaboration between the two ambitious racing drivers quickly proved to be an ideal combination. Second place in Assen and victory in Spa-Francorchamps in 1974 boded well for the coming season. And indeed, in 1975 and 1976 the sidecar world champions were Steinhausen/Huber.

Even after retiring from racing, the friendship that had developed between Steinhausen and Huber continued. The exceptional riders never lost touch. Huber enjoyed excellent health until the end, which is why his death on 22 November came as a surprise to many despite his advanced age of 89.

Sepp Huber is survived by his wife Irmi, his son Markus and his brothers Fred and Sebastian and their families. Our sincere condolences go out to them and his friends.