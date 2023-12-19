Tom Birchall (36) resigns with immediate effect

Tom Birchall won three world championship titles with his brother Ben. With 14 victories in the Tourist Trophy, he is the most successful sidecar co-driver of all time. Now he has surprisingly announced his retirement.

At the tender age of 17, Tom Birchall began his motorsport career in 2003. Alongside his brother Ben, who was almost ten years older, the youngster quickly showed that he was the perfect complement to his brother's ambitions to conquer the sidecar world. Two years later, the Brits from the county of Nottinghamshire were only narrowly beaten in the domestic championship.

Birchall/Birchall were soon also among the absolute world leaders in the world championship. In 2008, the pair of brothers took their first victory in a world championship race at the Automotodrom Grobnik and in 2009, 2017 and 2018, the pair of brothers then had the most points in their account and were crowned sidecar world champions.

They set new standards in the Tourist Trophy races. They climbed to the top step of the podium a total of 14 times. In the process, they pushed the lap record on the Snaefell Mountain Course, which is over 60 kilometres long, to regions that were considered impossible until recently. With their time of 18:45.850 minutes, they were the first sidecar team this year to achieve a lap with an average of more than 120 miles per hour.

This year, Birchall/Birchall made a perfect start to the season. They finished four of the first six races in first place and twice finished second. At the beginning of August, there was an accident in the second race at the Red Bull Ring, in which Tom Birchall suffered a shoulder injury and was out of action for weeks. He was only able to take his place in the sidecar again at the Sidecar Trophy in Oschersleben.

Until the very last race of the season in Estoril (Portugal), Birchall/Birchall still had legitimate hopes of winning their fourth title. However, two second places were ultimately not enough to prevent the British-French pairing of Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clément from successfully defending their title.

Tom Birchall has now surprised the motorsport community by announcing that after 40 race wins in the World Championship, one overall victory in the FIM F2 World Cup, three World Championship titles and 14 victories in the Tourist Trophy races - making him by far the most successful co-driver in the history of this legendary event on the Isle of Man - he is hanging up his helmet with immediate effect.

"The decision was by no means easy for me, but it's now 20 years since I first got on a motorbike with Ben, and it's ten years since we won our first TT victory. It was something we dreamed about as kids when we came to watch on family holidays. Having achieved everything we set out to do, it feels like the right time to retire," explained the father of two just a few days before his 37th birthday.

"This year, we broke the 120-mile barrier at the Tourist Trophy. The TT is the highlight of the season for me. Even though it's only a fortnight a year, you have to work hard all year round and make a lot of sacrifices to get to a level that allows us to keep pushing. Now it's time to break this cycle and open a new chapter in our lives."

"We've been racing together for so long that you take everything for granted. Only now that Tom has decided to step down do I realise what an incredible career we have had. It will feel completely different without him and it will take me some time to get used to a new co-driver," says Ben Birchall about continuing his career.

"It has been an incredible journey to race with Tom all over the world and to have pushed the technical development of sidecars with him. None of this would have been possible without him. We have made history. The fact that I was able to do this with my brother makes it even more special. I still feel fully committed to racing. It's the start of a new and exciting chapter."