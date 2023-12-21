Breathe a sigh of relief: Sidecar World Championship will definitely take place

by Helmut Ohner - Automatic translation from German
Ohner

The possible withdrawal of Motor Presse Stuttgart as promoter of the Sidecar World Championship caused uncertainty at the beginning of the week. Now the FIM has given the all-clear.

At the beginning of the week, uncertainty spread among the sidecar teams after Motor Presse Stuttgart, the promoter of the World Championship, announced that a continuation under the conditions of the previous season could not be guaranteed under the current economic conditions.

Various scenarios are currently being discussed by all those responsible. A reduction to five events and the cancellation of the live stream are being discussed, as is an early withdrawal as promoter. A final decision was to be made at Motor Presse Stuttgart at the beginning of the year.

Even before Christmas, the FIM World Motorcycling Federation got in touch: "Some of you were surprised and concerned when you received an email from Motor Presse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. this Monday announcing its withdrawal as organiser from the FIM Sidecar World Championship."

"We are in dialogue with our promoter and are looking for a solution. Please note that we are working to secure a World Championship in 2024! This championship will be organised with or without the support of Motor Presse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. so there will definitely be a sidecar world championship in 2024!"

"We expect to update you on the calendar and the conditions under which the World Championship will be held in mid-January. Thank you for your patience and best wishes," reassures CCR Sporting Manager Paul Duparc from the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme FIM.