Late, but still: The dates of the Sidecar World Championship

Following the withdrawal of Motor Presse Stuttgart as promoter of the Sidecar World Championship, the series will once again be organised by the FIM, the world governing body for motorbike racing. Here is a first provisional calendar of events.

Unfortunately for the teams in the Sidecar World Championship, they are used to having to wait a long time for the dates to be published. After Motor Presse Stuttgart was no longer in a position to organise the three-wheel series after just one year for financial reasons, the World Motorcycling Federation stepped in as promoter.

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has now published an initial provisional race calendar, pointing out that discussions are still ongoing with Motor Presse Stuttgart about possible co-operation on three events.

The dates for the races in Le Mans as part of the Endurance World Championship, the Sidecar Festival in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben and in Estoril can be assumed to be fixed. With regard to the IDM races at the Sachsenring, Most and Assen, the FIM is still waiting for confirmation from Motor Presse Stuttgart.

The sporting and technical regulations for the Sidecar World Championship will be finalised and published shortly.

Provisional calendar of events

18.04. - 20.04. Le Mans (France) - confirmed

04.05. - 05.05. Sachenring (Germany)

22.06. - 23.06. Most (Czech Republic)

10.08. - 11.08. Assen (Netherlands)

04.10. - 06.10. Oschersleben (Germany) - confirmed

08.11. - 10.11. Estoril (Portugal) - confirmed