FIM & Motor Presse Stuttgart continue to work together

After initial uncertainty as to whether Motor Presse Stuttgart would withdraw as promoter of the Sidecar World Championship after just one year, the all-clear has now been given. The co-operation with the FIM will continue after all.

Just a few days ago, the FIM published the first provisional calendar for the Sidecar World Championship. Three of the events have already been finalised. For the remaining weekends, negotiations were underway with Motor Presse Stuttgart, which took over the organisation of the series last year.

Motor Presse Stuttgart has now made the following public announcement: "After a successful first season together in the FIM Sidecar World Championship, Motor Presse Stuttgart and the FIM are continuing their partnership for 2024. The integration of the FIM Sidecar World Championship into the IDM calendar, as well as the live streaming service and promotion of the series, has resulted in twenty-eight teams competing in 2023, which has proven to be a real success."

"The 2024 calendar includes six races in five countries. The opening race in Le Mans will be organised by the FIM, the other five events by Motor Presse Stuttgart. The races at the Sachsenring, Most and Assen will be integrated into the IDM events, while the penultimate event will take place as part of the Sidecar Festival in Oschersleben. The final round of the 2024 FIM Sidecar World Championship will be held in Estoril, Portugal."

There is also a ray of hope for the German sidecar championship. "The IDM classification for young riders and teams who are still at the start of their careers will be retained. Six teams are needed to organise a separate IDM sidecar competition. In this case, there would also be the chance of an additional IDM race for motorbike sidecars on the natural race track, the Schleizer Dreieck."

Provisional schedule for the World Championship

18.04. - 20.04. Le Mans (France)

04.05. - 05.05. Sachsenring (Germany)

22.06. - 23.06. Most (Czech Republic)

16.08. - 18.08. Assen (Netherlands)

04.10. - 06.10. Oschersleben (Germany)

08.11. - 10.11. Estoril (Portugal)

Provisional schedule IDM-Sidecar

04.05. - 05.05. Sachsenring (Germany)

22.06. - 23.06. Most (Czech Republic)

26.07. - 28.07. Schleiz (Germany)

16.08. - 18.08. Assen (Netherlands)

04.10. - 06.10. Oschersleben (Germany)