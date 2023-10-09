SidecarCross of the Nations: Netherlands win again

Despite one retirement, the Dutch team successfully defended its title at the Harness Cross of Nations in Cingoli. German teams were absent due to lack of interest from the DMSB.

It couldn't be more embarrassing. Teams from the Baltic States, Italy, Ireland and the Czech Republic, which did not play a role in the last World Championship, start in the Harness Cross of Nations, and the DMSB, despite paying lip service to the contrary, cannot get a team together for the SMXoN in Cingoli, Italy. Even a little financial support would have been enough to win over three of the top DM teams for the long journey to the south - especially the Weinmann brothers, Joachim Reimann, Lukas Erlecke and Nick Uhlig. Such a team would hardly have had a chance of winning a medal against the strong western neighbours, but would certainly not have come home with the red lantern.

But in order to ensure the participation of a delegation of whatever composition, the decision-makers of the DMSB should have communicated more clearly their wish for German teams to participate. However, they made no serious effort to do so, thus reinforcing the prevailing impression in the scene that the MX teams simply mean nothing to the DMSB and are only good for collecting licence fees.

The Belgians in particular had to learn the hard way that luck also plays an important role in the World Team Championships, in addition to riding ability. World Champion Marvin Vanluchene had arrived with his former co-driver Robbie Bax, because Nicolas Musset understandably supported his French team in Guennady Auvray's boat. Vanluchene/Bax had started medium and soon fought their way to the front in the first heat and attacked Justin Keuben/Aivar van de Wiel. In the process they stumbled and Bax had to retire with a damaged knee. As the regulations only allow for one strike result, the Belgians were out of the race. Two solid results by the indestructible Peter Steegmans with his son Jarno in the boat (German Champion 2023) helped the Belgians to finish seventh despite a messed-up start by Davy Sanders/Luc Rostingt.

Meanwhile, Team Netherlands laid the foundation for the overall victory with the second place of runner-up Etienne Bax/Ondrej Cermak after a bad start and the third place of Keuben/van de Wiel. However, Great Britain's Dan Foden/Ryan Humphrey became the best team in the individual ranking. After the first run, they also won the third run and thus deservedly received the silver medal together with the equally strong duo Brett Wilkinson/Joe Millard and Jake Brown/Josh Chamberlain, who also achieved two top-10 places. The French also shone with a homogeneous overall performance, with Auvray/Musset shining with a second runner-up finish.

Maris Rupeiks/Kaspars Liepins and Janis and Lauris Daiders ended their World Cup involvement some time ago, but can obviously still keep up with the front runners. After the victory of Daniels and Bruno Lielbardis in the second heat, that might even have been enough for a medal, if Daiders and the Lielbardis twins had not retired once each due to technical defects. The Estonian team achieved fifth place with a balanced overall performance ahead of the Czech Republic and Belgium. In terms of driving, the Germans mentioned above could have definitely kept up.

The Swiss team, without the World Cup toppers Marco Heinzer/Ruedi Betschart, came in eighth. Remo Käser and co-driver Cornelio Dörig made a significant contribution. Benjamin Schwidder from Baden stood in for Fabian Hofmann's sidecar, which meant that at least one German was represented in Cingoli. Dominik Schlienger/Daniel Intelkofer dropped out on their first outing.

However, thanks to the welcome strike result rule, this had no effect on the overall standings. Otherwise, gold would have been a distant memory for the Dutch team after Koen Hermans/Ben van den Bogaart had to end their first event prematurely with a broken front fork.

Results SMXoN 2023 in Cingoli/I:

1st heat: 1st Foden/Humphrey (GB), WSP-AMS. 2nd E.Bax/O.Cermak (NL/CZ), WSP-Husqvarna. 3rd J.Keuben/A.van der Wiel (NL), VMC-Zabel. 4th K.Prunier/E.Prunier (F), WSP-Zabel. 5th Lihtsa/Lina (EST), Husqvarna. 6th R.Käser/Dörig (CH), KTM. 7th P.Steegmans/J.Steegmans (B), KTM. 8th Ivo Lasagna/Ivan Lasagna (I), Zabel. 9th Rupeiks/Liepins (LV), Zabel. 10th J.Brown/Chamberlain (GB), Zabel. 11. Boukal/Viton (CZ), (Zabel). 12th Diblik/Gabor (CZ), Gasgas. 13th Campbell/Grahame (IRL), KTM. 14th Reesna/Niitsoo (EST), Zabel. 15th Hamard/Hupon (F), Zabel. 16th Hofmann/Schwidder (CH/D), 17th Variakos/Antons (LT), Husqvarna. 18th Wilson/Rowan (IRL), Honda. 19th Bernadini/Pasqui (I), KTM. 20th Pozzi/Mencaroni (I), Husqvarna. 21st Seputis/Namikis (LT), KTM. 22nd Baldini/Tibaldi (I), Zabel. 23rd Vanluchene/R.Bax (B), VMC-Zabel. 24. J.Daiders/L.Daiders (LV), Husqvarna.



2nd heat: 1st D.Lielbardis/B.Lielbardis (LV), WSP-Mega. 2nd Auvray/Musset (F), Zabel. 3rd Keuben/van der Wiel. 4th Wilkinson/Millard, (GB), WSP-AMS. 5th Sanders/Rostingt (B/F), WSP-Mega. 6th Hamard/Hupon. 7th Käser/Dörig. 8th Brown/Chamberlain. 9th Rupeiks/Liepins. 10th Diblik/Gabor. 11th T.Vejchoda/J.Vejchoda (CZ), KTM. 12th Reesna/Niitsoo. 13th Normak/Lamp (EST), gas. 14th Federico Fiorini/Filippo Fiorini (I), Zabel. 15th Andrew McKibben/Adam McKibben (IRL), KTM. 16th Wilson/Rowan. 17th Pirtinas/Vareikaite (LT), Mega. 18th Regoli/Fontanazzi (I), Zabel. 19th Hermans/van den Bogaart (NL), WSP-AMS. 20. Baldini/Tibaldi. 21. Pozzi/Mencaroni. 22 Schlienger/Intlekofer (CH), Yamaha.



3rd heat: 1st Foden/Humphrey. 2nd Hermans/van den Bogaart. 3rd Wilkinson/Millard. 4th Bax/Cermak. 5th Auvray/Musset. 6th Lasagna/Lasagna. 7th Prunier/Prunier. 8th Campbell/Grahame. 9th Steegmans/Steegmans. 10th Lihtsa/Lina. 11th Daiders/Daiders. 12. Vejchoda/Vejchoda. 13. Sanders/Rostingt. 14 Fiorini/Fiorini. 15 Normak/Lamp. 16 Hofmann/Schwidder. 17 Schlienger/Intlekofer. 18 Pirtinas/Vareikaite. 19 McKibben/McKibben. 20 Seputis/Namikis. 21 Regoli/Fontanazzi. 22 Boukal/Viton. 23rd Bernadini/Pasqui. 24. Lielbardis/Lielbardis.



SMXoN final standings: 1. Netherlands 13 points. 2. Great Britain 17. 3. France 24. 4. Latvia 54. 5. Estonia 54. 6. Czech Republic 56. 7. Belgium 57. 8. Switzerland 62. 9. Italy A 63. 10. Ireland (70), 11. Lithuania 93. 12. Italy B 100.