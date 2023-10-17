Supermoto of Nations: France dominates Team World Championship

As expected, France once again took victory in the Supermoto of Nations. In Castelletto de Branduzzo, Italy, the German team, which was short of riders, finished in a thankless fourth place.

The bad news for Team Germany came on Tuesday before the event: World Champion Marc-Reiner Schmidt had to pull out injured, he already had several hours of surgery on his foot and shoulder on Thursday. S1 rookie Eddie Frech stepped in at short notice as the third man alongside Nico Joannidis and Jan Deitenbach, so the team qualified in 6th place.

Austria came out with runner-up Lukas Höllbacher, Andy Buschberger and veteran Rudi Bauer. With second place in the qualification behind France, the team underlined its role as secret favourite. But in the warm-up Buschberger crashed and injured his shoulder.

In the first race, the Austrian nevertheless started in order to keep his team in the classification. After all, he brought his bike home in 15th place, but did not compete in the second race. Bauer shone with two good starts, but crashed in both races. Höllbacher lived up to his role as favourite and won both of his races with ease, which was enough for fifth place in the end.

For Germany, Eddie Frech, who is only 18 years old, took seventh place in the first race, while Joannidis fought his way up from 21st on the grid to eighth with a strong effort.

In the second race, Deitenbach was in a strong fourth place until three laps before the finish. Then he made a small mistake off-road, which threw him out of the rhythm and he ended up in seventh position. Joannidis did not make it through the field so well and finished in twelfth position.

In the last race, Deitenbach was caught at the start and only saved himself from the first corner in 10th position. Despite his strongest race directly at the rear wheel of a group of five, there was no overtaking possibility, in the end 9th place. Frech drove solidly from 21st to 15th place, so in the end it was enough for 4th place.

There was no doubt about the victory of the French the whole weekend. Steve Bonnal, Sylvian Bidart and Nicolas Cousin were eleven points ahead of the Italians. The strong Spaniards followed only four points behind. Switzerland finished the competition in 8th place with Raoul Schupp, Mitja Krasniqi and Randy Götzl.

At short notice, two separate races were added to the programme for the juniors, which did not meet with the approval of all nations. France dominated there as well. The German team with Nick Haufe, Justin Brüser and Colin Beischroth surprisingly secured second place ahead of Italy and Switzerland.



ALL RESULTS