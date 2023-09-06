Teterow: Complete renovation of the speedway track

The construction vehicles are rolling into the Teterow speedway arena this week as planned. The 314-metre-long oval in Heidbergen, which is now a good 21 years old, is undergoing a major renovation.

"We finally want to get our act together and convert our Grand Prix Arena back into a challenging, but also resilient and safe racetrack," is how the new club boss Roland Holtz formulated the goals of the elaborate project. As in the past, fans are to be offered exciting and fair speedway sport in the future.

Teterow had repeatedly come under criticism because the track surface was so broken up that it was difficult for the drivers to calculate.



In a very short time, those responsible managed to win over several local companies and tradesmen, who have been actively supporting the Bergringklub for years, for the mammoth task of renovation.

First, the entire old track surface, including parts of the underlying ballast layer, will be excavated, a total of about 1700 tonnes of material. After the material has been sieved, it is mechanically mixed with half of the new material, which is better suited to the requirements. This new surface will then be completely reworked in two layers over an area of about 4,400 square metres, with a greater thickness than before. Given the right weather conditions, the work should be completed in early autumn.